Connect with us

Scoop

Omowunmi Dada’s Look is Proof That White Never Goes Out of Style

Living Scoop

Before the Heavy Rains Begin, Here’s How Nigerians Can Prevent Flooding

News Scoop TRAVEL

US to Enforce New Travel Restrictions on 22 African Nations

Scoop Style

Kiekie is Serving “Rich Aunty That Owns Half the City” in This Ugo Monye Outfit

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Nigerians Are Loving Funke Akindele's ‘Finding Me’ | See Their Reactions

Inspired Scoop Sports

17-Year-Old Gout Gout Runs the Fastest 200m in the World This Year!

Scoop Sweet Spot

One Year Later, Queen Mercy Abang & David Oyekanmi Are Still in Their Fairytale

Inspired Music Scoop

"I Just See Myself as One of the Greats": Rema Talks Afrobeats’ Big Four & Taking Up Space

Scoop Style

Ronami Ogulu’s Birthday Look is Proof That Style Runs in the Family

Scoop Style

Davido, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Wizkid & More: Nigerian Artists Who've Owned the Runway

Scoop

Omowunmi Dada’s Look is Proof That White Never Goes Out of Style

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

White is elegance. White is confidence. White stands out without doing too much. And on Omowunmi Dada, it does just that.

The Nollywood actress is a dazzling belle in this fitted white gown with an off-shoulder neckline, striking the perfect balance between timeless and contemporary.

Her styling is refined. She’s keeping things sleek with neatly cropped hair and subtle, natural-looking makeup. Every detail is effortless yet intentional, letting the simplicity of the look speak for itself. Chic, classic, and modern all at once.

Now, take a look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php