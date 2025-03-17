Before the Heavy Rains Begin, Here’s How Nigerians Can Prevent Flooding

The rainy season is just around the corner. Some parts of the country are already seeing light showers, and the evenings are getting cooler, with gentle breezes offering relief from the intense heatwave. Now’s the time to dig out your compact umbrellas, the ones that fit neatly into your handbag or work bag, because you’ll soon be needing them!

There’s a lot to love about the rainy season. The air is cooler, the plants thrive, and it’s the perfect excuse to cosy up indoors with a hot bowl of pepper soup. It’s also time to bring out your favourite sweaters and warm clothing. But as much as we enjoy the comforts of this season, it comes with a harsh reality, flooding.

In many parts of Nigeria, excessive rainfall often leads to devastating floods. States like Benue, Lagos, Lokoja, Jigawa, Bayelsa, Anambra, Rivers, and Niger have all witnessed the destruction caused by rising waters. Homes are swept away, farmlands are ruined, schools are shut down, and worst of all, lives are lost.

Studies have shown that flooding in Nigeria has become a persistent environmental challenge, worsened by rapid urbanisation, poor urban planning, and climate change. Increased rainfall intensity and frequency have made flooding a recurring crisis in many regions.

There’s nothing pleasant about flooding. And while we urge the government to implement stronger policies to manage environmental risks and prevent disasters, there’s also a role we, as citizens, can play.

How You Can Help Prevent Flooding

Before you get caught up in shopping for rain boots and umbrellas, here are a few things you can do to reduce the risk of flooding in your area:

Dispose of waste properly: Avoid dumping rubbish into streams, ditches, or stormwater drains, as this can clog the drainage system and contribute to flooding.

Keep drainage paths clear: Don’t block drainage pipes or inlets with sandbags, rocks, or debris, as this prevents proper water flow.

Avoid placing large waste items in water channels: Disposing of car parts, tyres, or furniture in ditches or ponds can reduce their ability to drain excess water.

Do not build on flood-prone areas: Some areas naturally serve as buffers during heavy rains. Filling or constructing buildings in these zones can worsen flooding.

Regularly clean gutters and drainages: In states like Lagos, where weekly sanitation is observed, take the time to clear your environment and keep drains free of blockages.

Report illegal dumping: If you see people dumping waste in water channels, report it to the relevant authorities to help prevent potential flooding.

Keep trash bins secured: Loose waste can be blown into gutters and storm drains, contributing to blockages.

Staying Safe During Floods

If you live in an area prone to flooding, here’s how to stay safe when the waters rise:

Know your surroundings: Understand whether your area is prone to flooding so you can take necessary precautions.

Drive with extra caution: Wet and slippery roads require slower speeds and increased braking distance. Keep headlights and hazard lights on for visibility.

Be mindful of health risks: Floodwater often carries sewage, chemicals, and other contaminants. Avoid walking, swimming, or driving through floodwaters. Even six inches of moving water can knock you down, and a foot of water can carry away a car.

Stay updated on weather forecasts: Keep an eye on reports from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for warnings about heavy rainfall and potential flooding.

While we can’t stop the rain, we can take small steps to ensure our communities are better prepared for the challenges it brings. Stay safe, stay informed, and let’s do our part to keep our cities flood-free.

