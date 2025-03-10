Nigeria’s Heatwave: How to Keep Cool and Stay Safe

If you’ve been sweating more than usual, reaching for the fridge countless times for a cold drink, or lingering under the shower just to cool off, you’re definitely not alone. Many of us have found ourselves praying for the rainy season to come quickly. To make matters worse, electricity supply in some parts of the country has been unreliable, leaving fans and air conditioners struggling to provide relief.

It’s no wonder the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has officially declared a heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 40°C in several locations.

How Hot Is It?

According to NiMet, maximum temperatures have been recorded as follows: 42°C – Kebbi, Jalingo, Yola

41°C – Lafia

40°C – Minna, Makurdi Meanwhile, some of the most affected areas—where extreme heat meets high humidity, making conditions even more uncomfortable—include: North-Central and North-West: FCT, Kogi, Benue, Niger, Taraba, Zamfara

South-East and South-South: Ebonyi, Abia, Enugu, Anambra, Edo, Delta, Rivers

South-West: Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo Many Nigerians have taken to social media to share their struggles with the sweltering heat. See some tweets below

This heat has beclouded my five senses. — EA (@virtuousii) March 9, 2025

I hate heat season so much, the discomfort, the irritation and hotness that comes with it.😭😭😭😭 — AFANG SOUP PLUG (@Soyi_Hadassah) March 9, 2025

There’s a lot of heat in Nigeria. People’s children are getting heat rashes. More demand for Dusting powder. Prices go up. People will blame greedy capitalists. — Ayobami (@dondekojo) March 9, 2025

The kind of heatwave in Nigeria rn is diabolical I slept with my balcony door and windows open and I still couldn’t sleep well The heat was so much I couldn’t even sleep at all at some point because of how much I was sweating — Harl0t in Tech💗 (@wickedsous) March 10, 2025

I can’t explain the heat in Abuja. I feel the heat from inside me. Like I’m cooking on low heat — KJG (@JamalHQ7) March 7, 2025

Lagos is so hot someone cannot even cry inside heat.. 😩😩 — March 10th Baby (@Msmenalicious) March 9, 2025

God abeg which kind heat be this????? — SMALLIE (@the_smallie) March 10, 2025

The heat in Abuja is terrible. 🥵 — A͟B͟U͟J͟A͟ ͟P͟L͟U͟G͟ 🔌💯🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@ABUJAPLUG) March 9, 2025

Why Is a Heatwave a Problem?

Heatwaves are more than just discomfort, they pose serious health risks. Extreme heat can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, or even heatstroke, which can be fatal. Vulnerable groups, including infants, children, pregnant women, and the elderly, are particularly at risk.

Who’s Most Vulnerable?

While anyone can be affected by extreme heat, certain groups are at greater risk, including:

Older adults, especially those over 75

People with chronic health conditions, such as heart or lung diseases, diabetes, or kidney disease

Infants and young children

People who live alone or in care homes

Those on medications that affect body temperature regulation

People who work outdoors or live in poorly ventilated spaces (e.g., top-floor flats, informal settlements)

How to Stay Cool and Safe During a Heatwave

Here are some expert tips to help you and your family cope with extreme heat:

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water before you feel thirsty.

Avoid excessive alcohol, caffeine, or sugary drinks, as they can dehydrate you faster.

Carry a water bottle when outdoors and take small sips throughout the day.

Keep a small towel handy—soaking it in cool water and placing it on your neck can provide instant relief.

Keep Your Home and Body Cool

Close curtains and blinds during the hottest parts of the day to block out direct sunlight.

Open windows in the evening to allow cooler air to circulat

Use fans or air conditioning where possible.

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing made of breathable fabrics like cotton.

Take cool showers or use a damp cloth on your skin to stay refreshed.

Stay Out of the Sun

Limit outdoor activities between 11 AM and 4 PM, when the sun is at its peak.

If you must go outside, wear sunscreen, stay in shaded areas, and use a hat or umbrella for protection.

Reschedule workouts or strenuous activities for early morning or late evening.

Check in on Others

Keep in touch with family, friends, and neighbours, especially elderly relatives or those with health conditions.

If you know someone who lives alone or struggles with the heat, offer assistance or check that they are safe. Finally, a heatwave can be tough, but by taking these precautions, you can protect yourself and those around you. Stay hydrated, stay cool, and look out for one another. Most importantly, keep an eye on the weather forecast so you can plan ahead for the scorching days ahead.

