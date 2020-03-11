Lagos State is in For a Lot of Rainfall this Year | Here’s How to Prevent Flooding & Stay Safe

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources in Lagos State, Tunji Bello, is alerting Lagosians about the forthcoming rainy season, which the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) has said will last between 240 to 270 days.

They say the season will begin on March 19 and end November 22.

Tunji Bello stated this on Tuesday in a press briefing at the 2020 Seasonal Rainfall Predictions and Prevention of Flooding in Lagos State.

The commissioner noted that Ikeja is expected to have about 1526mm of rainfall, while that of Badagry is 1750mm, Lagos Island with 1714mm, Ikorodu with 1690mm and Epe with 1730mm.

The commissioner said, based on the report obtained from the Nigerian Meteorological services (NIMET),

Lagos Island was expected to have a rainfall onset date of 19th March 2020 with an error margin of three days, while its cessation date is expected to be 26th of November, 2020.

He added that in a coastal area like Lagos, it is natural that “sometimes when it rains, we are likely to have flash-floods on our roads as normal occurrences all over the world. As long as the drains are clean, we should be assured that, in a matter of time, the flash flood will disappear.”

Here’s how you can ensure your safety.

Lagosians who reside along flood plains, coastal and low-lying wetland areas near major rivers to remain alert and ready to relocate when the need arises.

Lagosians should desist from acts that can lead to flooding and indiscriminate dumping of refuse in unauthorised places.

Support the effort of the government by complementing its efforts through the regular clearing of drains in your frontages, desisting from the dumping of refuse in drainage channels and on roads to ensure free-flow of stormwater.

Here’s what Lagos is doing to prevent flooding.

Lagos State Government has established synergy and partnership with Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority thus ensuring control and monitoring of the steady and systematic release of water from Oyan Dam to prevent flooding of the downstream communities.

Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) and Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA) will ensure advertising and communication agencies comply with regulations on safety and stability of billboards as well as telecommunication masts in readiness for the strong winds expected during the onset and cessation of every rainfall.

All relevant security and emergency agencies will be adequately informed to be ready for any negative effects of flooding.

Contact details of Drainage Resident Engineers will be made available in all 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas to attend to the needs of residents before, during and after the rainy season.

The Government is working with all the Local Governments to sensitise market men and women on proper waste disposal, and the government will not hesitate to shut down any erring market.

Photo Credit: @followlasg