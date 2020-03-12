Connect with us

News

Nigerians aren't Happy about the Bill Seeking the Ban of Generators

News

Coronavirus: Here are 5 Major World Updates You Should Know

Inspired News

Ighalo's Childhood Dream Came True when He was in a Towel

News

Lagos State is in For a Lot of Rainfall this Year | Here's How to Prevent Flooding & Stay Safe

News

Here's How You Can Get Around Eko Bridge after It's Closed

News

WATCH Muhammadu Sanusi II speak about His Dethronement

News

Now that ASUU has Begun its Two-Week Strike - Here's What Nigerians are Saying

News

Here's Why the Kano State Government is Dethroning Emir Sanusi of Kano

News

Want £3,500 to Help Find a Vaccine for Coronavirus? There's a Catch...

News

A Second Coronavirus Case has been Confirmed in Nigeria

News

Nigerians aren’t Happy about the Bill Seeking the Ban of Generators

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Although stable power supply in Nigeria continues to be a challenge, a bill seeking to ban the importation and use of generators has passed a first reading in the Senate.

Muhammad Bima, a member of the Senate from Niger State, and the sponsor of the bill led the debate at Wednesday’s plenary in the upper chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

According to Premium Times, “this bill seeks to ban the importation and use of generating sets (generators) in the country and to curb the menace of environmental pollution which leads to potential health hazards it poses to the whole nation”.

While the bill has been proposed “to facilitate the development of the power sector,” Nigerians say maybe the power sector should be developed first before generators are banned.

Here’s what we know about the bill:

  • All persons to stop the use of electricity generating sets which run on diesel/petrol/kerosene of all capacities with immediate effect, in the country.
  • Any person who knowingly sells generator sets will spend at least ten years imprisonment.
  • The ban does not include generator sets used for essential services which include, Medical purposes (hospitals and nursing homes and healthcare facilities), Airports, Railway stations/services, Elevators (lifts), Escalators, Research Institutions, and Facilities that require 24 hours electric power supply.
  • Approval for exclusion shall, however, be obtained from the Minister in charge of Power, who shall brief the Federal Executive Council quarterly on approvals granted.

Here’s what Nigerians are saying about the bill:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Amina Alabi: Each For Equal – a Lifelong Mandate

Recognizing Women’s Agency As We Continue to Celebrate Women’s Month

Chineze Aina: Emotional Affairs Are Just As Hurtful…

#BellaNaijaWCW Oluwadamilola Soyombo of TCKZone is Teaching Kids Tech Skills for Free

Advertisement
css.php