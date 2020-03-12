Nigerians aren’t Happy about the Bill Seeking the Ban of Generators

Although stable power supply in Nigeria continues to be a challenge, a bill seeking to ban the importation and use of generators has passed a first reading in the Senate.

Muhammad Bima, a member of the Senate from Niger State, and the sponsor of the bill led the debate at Wednesday’s plenary in the upper chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

According to Premium Times, “this bill seeks to ban the importation and use of generating sets (generators) in the country and to curb the menace of environmental pollution which leads to potential health hazards it poses to the whole nation”.

While the bill has been proposed “to facilitate the development of the power sector,” Nigerians say maybe the power sector should be developed first before generators are banned.

Here’s what we know about the bill:

All persons to stop the use of electricity generating sets which run on diesel/petrol/kerosene of all capacities with immediate effect, in the country.

Any person who knowingly sells generator sets will spend at least ten years imprisonment.

The ban does not include generator sets used for essential services which include, Medical purposes (hospitals and nursing homes and healthcare facilities), Airports, Railway stations/services, Elevators (lifts), Escalators, Research Institutions, and Facilities that require 24 hours electric power supply.

Approval for exclusion shall, however, be obtained from the Minister in charge of Power, who shall brief the Federal Executive Council quarterly on approvals granted.

Here’s what Nigerians are saying about the bill:

X No to Generator Importation Bill

√YES to Renewable Energy Bill

√ Yes to Incentive for any home with Solar Panel and Clean Energy — Mr. Climate (@OlumideIDOWU) March 12, 2020

This is Senator Bima Enagi, representing Niger South Senatorial district. He proposes a bill to jail you for using generator in a country where govt has failed to generate electricity for you. In other words, he wants you to go to jail for some of his failures. pic.twitter.com/xIeZ2Vf778 — M. M. Obono (@martobono) March 12, 2020

We should wait a bit before we celebrate the Bill seeking to ban generators nationwide. What is the gov't doing to fix the power problem? If the electricity problem is solved, no one needs to be told to not buy a generator. Thus, tackling the power issue is way more significant. — Muhsin Ibrahim (@muhsin234) March 12, 2020

Let's leave the Senator sponsoring the 'Ban on generator bill' alone for a minute, your senators nko? Yes.

I mean those representing you in the Senate, how did they let it pass the 1st reading?

You see? They are all the same!

None of them cares about you, None! — Ajayi Taiwo 🔴 (@tayelolu_LordB) March 12, 2020

They have their supporters who will use their sub-literacy to justify the inanity forgetting that the ambiguity of the Bill is deliberate to further punish the commoners. There is a difference between generators and plants. The rich don’t use generators. They own the franchise. https://t.co/fwKC6nQDXt — SEGA L'éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) March 12, 2020

Since @NGRSenate will soon ban the uses of generator ,pls I need the honourable senator representing the Ondo south senatorial district what is his plan for this people that has stopped using electricity over seven years and some places 12yrs.

Is he also supporting the bill? — Charmingfunmi (@Charmingfunmi1) March 12, 2020

That is murder… sponsoring a bill is not a crime.. sometimes joblessness and lack of information will make people sponsor anything.national assembly that is using generator, will they jail themselves — Anietie Akpan (@akp_boss) March 12, 2020

Give us good power supply, iro ni. We use our hard earned money to provide power for ourselves in spite of the ridiculous electricity bills and taxes we pay. Now, you want to ban the generators we're managing. Ko ni da fun gbogbo yin. Mtcheww — Anike O (@AnikeO1) March 12, 2020

I once said this 9th assembly will be dramatic. A senate that want to pass social media bill, a senate that want to ban protest, a senate that want to send terrorists to study abroad and senate that want to ban the use of power generator without stable power supply in the country — Olayinka Akingbade (@olayeancah64) March 12, 2020

The bill prohibiting the importation and sale of generators in Nigeria is been deliberated upon by the National Assembly, why are they not compelling discos to metre all customers, why not pass a bill compelling all law makers to drive innoson vehicles . — [email protected] (@Nathanielobule1) March 12, 2020

The @APCNigeria led @nassnigeria is the worst in our history. Ban the use of generators in your homes first and leave suffering citizens alone. @OfficialPDPNig should urge it's lawmakers to speak out against any anti people bills. Their majority is more a curse than blessing. — Olugbenga Daranijo (@gdaranijo) March 12, 2020

The bill on social media isn't becoming realistic. So they want to pass the bill for generators, so we can't charge our phones and attack them online… These northern leaders are really doing everything possible to delegate Nigerians to darkness. — Chuks (@OfficialChuks) March 12, 2020

Why is every foolish bill sponsored by lawmakers from Niger state? The social media bill was sponsored by a Niger lawmaker, and now this? This new bill, according to Premium Times, “prescribes, at least, ten years imprisonment for any person who knowingly sells generator sets.” pic.twitter.com/7ISfhS1YEK — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) March 11, 2020

Apart from bills to stop the media, stop freedom of speech, stop protest, fund Boko Haram returnees, stop generators; which other bills have our NORTHERN LAWMAKERS proposed to stop poverty, help education, help IDPs, make their region productive and protect lives & properties!? — Olushola Olufolabi (@olushola_shola) March 12, 2020

They want to DISTRACT us all with their audio generator bill, so that the rubber stamp senate will hurriedly pass and forward the social media bill to the executive! Once Buhari sees that bill, I can bet both my balls that it will become law!#SayNoToSocialMediaBill — Mazi @FestusGreen 🇳🇬 (@FestusGreen) March 11, 2020

Again, why does it say the bill will “facilitate the development of the power sector”? Why can’t the power sector be developed and when we have constant power, then we institute a ban on generators? Why does ban always come first https://t.co/0c8Wt1yYpX — Shimmer (@AllyShimmer) March 12, 2020

The Senator that sponsored the Bill to ban generators in Nigeria & send those that sell or use them to jail must be insane. He ought to be tied up, placed in a straight jacket, put in a strong sack filled with weights &dropped in the deepest & darkest part of the Atlantic ocean. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) March 11, 2020