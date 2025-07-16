Connect with us

Bryan Arenales & Amaya Espinal Are the Winners of Love Island USA Season 7!

Bryan Arenales and Amaya Espinal are officially the winners of Love Island USA Season 7, stealing hearts with their sweet romance and a $100,000 prize split.
What a season it has been. After weeks of romance, unexpected exits and plenty of villa drama, Bryan Arenales and Amaya Espinal have officially been crowned the winners of Love Island USA Season 7.

The pair, who found love later in the season, quickly won over viewers with their genuine connection and heartfelt moments. Bryan, 28, who is of Puerto Rican and Guatemalan descent, and Amaya, 25, a proud Dominican from New York City, bonded over their shared Latino roots and love for family traditions.

In his final speech before the big reveal, Bryan had fans swooning, saying, “You said I was the water to your fire, but you are my peace to this madness.” Amaya responded with her own sweet words, telling him she felt like a “Dominican Cinderella” who had finally found her perfect glass slipper.

The couple’s journey ended on the highest note as Bryan picked the envelope containing the $100,000 prize and chose to split it evenly with Amaya, proof that for them, it’s all about love first.

The finale also saw Olandria Carthen and Nicolas Vansteenberghe finish as runners-up, while Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley came in third after an emotional breakup. Iris Kendall and Jose “Pepe” Garcia-Gonzalez placed fourth.

Amaya quickly became a fan favourite this season, thanks to her humour and unfiltered personality. One of her most viral moments came when she playfully sang to herself in the makeup room: “I never said I was perfect. I never said I didn’t have any flaws. But at least I’m pretty, and at least I’m a little funny, and at least I’m my own best friend.” The light-hearted clip sparked countless covers online and even inspired a Google pop-up message when you search her nickname, Amaya Papaya.

