Should You Stay Friends with Your Ex? Toyosi & Daniel Etim- Effiong Have Thoughts

Can you really stay friends with an ex or should that chapter stay closed for good?

That’s the big question Toyosi and Daniel Etim–Effiong are unpacking in the latest episode of Transparent Talk Show, and it’s one that’s bound to get people talking.

In this week’s conversation, the couple dives straight into “The Ex Factor,” exploring what happens when past relationships meet present realities. Should exes still have a place in your life? Or is it best to leave what’s done, done?

As always, the Transparent audience came through with plenty of thoughts. One viewer said, “Exes should stay in the past. Because even if it was a healthy relationship, there’s still affection in it — that’s even more dangerous.”

Another shared a different view: “I agree with him, as long as there are boundaries. It was a relationship, not a war.”

It’s one of those topics that many couples tiptoe around, but Toyosi and Daniel handled it with their usual warmth and openness, showing that tough conversations don’t have to turn tense.

As one person put it perfectly, “You don’t have to become enemies just because it didn’t work out.”

Watch the full episode below and tell us — should you really stay friends with an ex?