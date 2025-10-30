Connect with us

Scoop Style

All Eyes on Ciara and Chi-Chi as They Step Out in Onalaja at Lagos Fashion Week

BN TV Relationships Scoop

Should You Stay Friends with Your Ex? Toyosi & Daniel Etim- Effiong Have Thoughts

Music Scoop Style

Ciara Just Turned 40 and She’s Still That Girl | See Photos

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Queen Latifah Walked the Spirit Tunnel Like It Was Hers

Health Scoop

Pharm. Aishat Mohammed Sets the Record Straight on the HPV Vaccine & Cervical Cancer

Inspired Scoop

She Did It! Jemima Osunde Bags Her Master’s in Public Health

Scoop Style

Dede’s All-Black Look Is the Style Inspiration You Need for Your Next Event

Music Scoop

Ayra Starr Takes Us to Morocco in the Behind-the-Scenes World of "Who’s Dat Girl"

Scoop Style

Halle Bailey Was a Copper Dream at Vogue World: Hollywood | See Photos

BN TV Scoop

We Can’t Get Over Selena Gomez’s Sweet Spirit Tunnel Moment on Jennifer Hudson’s Show

Scoop

All Eyes on Ciara and Chi-Chi as They Step Out in Onalaja at Lagos Fashion Week

Ciara and Chi-Chi’s Lagos Fashion Week appearance in Onalaja’s SS26 designs is the colourful, cross-continental fashion moment you didn’t know you needed.
Avatar photo

Published

35 minutes ago

 on

Photo Credit: Chi-Chi/Instagram

This photo of Ciara and ChiChi is giving us all the feels and a preview of what’s to come this week as Lagos Fashion Week 2025 continues in full swing. The event kicked off yesterday, and you can count on BellaNaija Style to keep you posted on everything happening throughout the week.

Now, let’s talk about this moment. Ciara is in Lagos — yes, you read that right — and she linked up with Chi-Chi at the Onalaja Official showcase for Marked SS26 yesterday evening.

The evening celebrated silhouettes, colour, and heritage — all brought to life through Onalaja’s “Marked: A Rite of Passage”, a collection that paid homage to identity and craftsmanship.

“Lagos, I’m home,” Chi-Chi said. And she meant it, dazzling in a sequinned mini dress by Onalaja that was an explosion of colour and texture. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline with thick straps and was fully covered in sequins arranged in an abstract watercolour-like pattern, shifting from emerald green to gold, coral, brown, pink, purple, and blue.

Ciara also wore Onalaja, opting for a sheer mesh long-sleeved dress with a striking ombré gradient that moved from coral and orange into purple, blue, and rainbow tones. The dress bore the designer’s name written across the front in a fluid, artistic script — a detail that tied the night’s celebration of artistry together.

Two women, two incredible looks.

See more photos from their evening below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php