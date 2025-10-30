All Eyes on Ciara and Chi-Chi as They Step Out in Onalaja at Lagos Fashion Week

This photo of Ciara and Chi–Chi is giving us all the feels and a preview of what’s to come this week as Lagos Fashion Week 2025 continues in full swing. The event kicked off yesterday, and you can count on BellaNaija Style to keep you posted on everything happening throughout the week.

Now, let’s talk about this moment. Ciara is in Lagos — yes, you read that right — and she linked up with Chi-Chi at the Onalaja Official showcase for Marked SS26 yesterday evening.

The evening celebrated silhouettes, colour, and heritage — all brought to life through Onalaja’s “Marked: A Rite of Passage”, a collection that paid homage to identity and craftsmanship.

“Lagos, I’m home,” Chi-Chi said. And she meant it, dazzling in a sequinned mini dress by Onalaja that was an explosion of colour and texture. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline with thick straps and was fully covered in sequins arranged in an abstract watercolour-like pattern, shifting from emerald green to gold, coral, brown, pink, purple, and blue.

Ciara also wore Onalaja, opting for a sheer mesh long-sleeved dress with a striking ombré gradient that moved from coral and orange into purple, blue, and rainbow tones. The dress bore the designer’s name written across the front in a fluid, artistic script — a detail that tied the night’s celebration of artistry together.

Two women, two incredible looks.

See more photos from their evening below.