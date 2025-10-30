Ciara Just Turned 40 and She’s Still That Girl | See Photos

If anyone knows how to throw a birthday bash, it’s Ciara. The singer just turned 40, the big 40, and she did it in the only way she knows how: with music, love, and killer looks.

Her big night went down in New York City, where she joined DJ Cassidy behind the decks and danced the night away with friends and family. Ciara wore a daring camouflage catsuit with a matching padded coat and chunky black sunglasses, because even birthday girls need a bit of mystery.

Earlier that day, she shared her pre-party outfit on Instagram, a floor-length black leather coat dress that deserves its own standing ovation. Structured shoulders, a thigh-high slit, and a sleek belt made the look equal parts bold and timeless.

And then there was Russell Wilson, her biggest cheerleader and husband of nine years, who had fans swooning with his birthday message:

Sticking with you FOREVER!!! ❤️🙏🏾 Happy Birthday to my world. God had a purpose putting us together — a force for something greater. Watching you shine as an incredible wife, mum, artist, and entrepreneur inspires me every single day. The family we’re building and the woman you are amaze me beyond words. I thank God for you constantly. I love you more than words can say baby!!! Daddy loves you!

He didn’t stop there, his post included clips of their adventures together, from European getaways to family moments that could melt the iciest heart.

Now, fresh off her milestone celebration, Ciara is in Lagos, and fans can’t wait to see what she’s in town for. Whether it’s music, fashion, or something entirely new, one thing’s certain —we are up for everything.