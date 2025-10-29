Queen Latifah Walked the Spirit Tunnel Like It Was Hers

Oh, what a queen, and what an entrance. Queen Latifah walked through The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel like she’d been doing this all her life. The tunnel — that hallway where the show’s crew lines up to clap, cheer, and sing for each guest — was alive with voices belting out a remix of “U.N.I.T.Y.”. You could feel the nostalgia and the love colliding in the air.

Latifah wasn’t performing; she was vibing. She laughed, clapped, and swayed her hips, moving in sync with the rhythm, soaking in every bit of it. She paused to thank a few of the staff, that radiant smile never leaving her face. It wasn’t the polished kind of joy — it was the type that bubbles up because the moment’s just that good.

And her outfit was doing what it needed to do. A deep burgundy two-piece that looked soft enough to live in, paired with sleek hair and gold details that whispered luxury instead of shouting it. It was elegant, modern, and completely her.

It’s rare to see someone who’s spent decades in the spotlight still feel so present in a moment this simple. Watching Queen Latifah take that walk wasn’t just about nostalgia; it was about ease, connection, and the cool confidence that comes from knowing exactly who you are.

Watch her dance below