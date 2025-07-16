Connect with us

Mo Abudu Wore the Perfect Cultural-Inspired Dress to Host Sadiq Khan at Lagos Canvas

Bryan Arenales & Amaya Espinal Are the Winners of Love Island USA Season 7!

These Post-Birthday Photos of Chlöe Bailey Are Giving Major Fashion Inspiration

Lupita Nyong’o Opens Up About Fibroids & Launches Research Grant to Push for Better Women’s Health

Ayo Edebiri & Uzo Aduba Bag 2025 Emmy Nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

It’s “World Tola Odunsi Day” & Enado Odunsi’s Birthday Shoutout to Her Husband Is the Cutest Thing Online

Nicole Chikwe Celebrates Her Dad Jerry Chukwueke as He Graduates from Lagos Business School

Kiekie’s Tuxedo-and-Ball-Gown Look is the Modern Take on Black-Tie Glam We Love

Tributes to Muhammadu Buhari Pour In from Around the World

Kenya Ends Visa Requirements for Citizens of African and Most Caribbean Nations

Mo Abudu Wore the Perfect Cultural-Inspired Dress to Host Sadiq Khan at Lagos Canvas

Mo Abudu hosted London’s Mayor, Sir Sadiq Khan, at Lagos Canvas in a beautiful African-inspired dress, designed by Andrea Iyamah.

Photo Credit: Mo Abudu/Instagram

Mo Abudu never misses when it comes to style, and her look for the 3rd edition of Lagos Canvas last night was no exception. Hosting the Mayor of London, Sir Sadiq Khan, at EbonyLife Place in Victoria Island, the media and business mogul chose an outfit that felt both cultural and contemporary, the perfect choice for an evening dedicated to celebrating African creativity.

Her sleeveless fit-and-flare dress was crafted from rich brocade fabric in warm gold and brown tones, designed with bold African-inspired patterns. The structured bodice flowed into a full skirt, creating a refined silhouette that was both flattering and commanding. Black opaque tights and embellished pumps grounded the look, while layered gold bracelets and statement rings subtly echoed the gold tones of her dress. Her long waves framed her face beautifully, completing an outfit that felt elegant and very Mo.

The night itself was just as remarkable. Co-hosted by Mo Abudu and Sir Sadiq Khan, Lagos Canvas shone a spotlight on African creative talent across music, film, fashion, and art. Among the guests were Kate Henshaw, newly engaged Akin Faminu, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Toyoisi Etim-Effiong, Sasha P, Genoveva Umeh, and many more.

Mo described the evening as unforgettable in her post, and from her photos and that gorgeous dress, you can tell why.

