Mo Abudu Stuns in Nigerian Wanni Fuga at Lagos Canvas Launch | WATCH

Nigerian Media Mogul, Mo Abudu rocked her magical moment last night in a luxe Wanni Fuga ensemble. Mo celebrated the launch of her latest brainchild — Lagos Canvas at an illustrious event with the who is who on Lagos’ Arts and Culture scene in modern Bọ̀rọ̀kíní style.

Her opulent outfit featured a proudly Nigerian golden blouse and custom wrapper which she paired with stunning velvet wedge heels of the matching colour. Her lusciously styled hair swayed to and fro as she moved around the venue giving captivating smiles and looking radiant with her subtly classy facebeat. See the lewk in the video below, Press Play:

Lagos Canvas’ launch is quite momentous as it coincides with Mo Abudu’s 60th birthday, marking a significant milestone in her 20-year journey of elevating Nigerian culture on the global stage. Over the past two decades, Mo has been at the forefront of promoting Nigerian talent, and this event is a testament to her enduring commitment to the creative industry.

Lagos Canvas is designed to highlight the creativity and innovation thriving in Lagos, providing a prestigious platform for both established and emerging Nigerian talent to shine. The event reflects Mo Abudu’s ongoing mission to support and celebrate our arts, providing a space where diverse artistic expressions can thrive and inspire.

