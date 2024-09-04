Connect with us

Mo Abudu Stuns in Nigerian Wanni Fuga at Lagos Canvas Launch | WATCH

“When I Heard My Name, I Had a Sense of Relief” – Chidimma Adetshina on Becoming Miss Universe Nigeria

The Stunning Guest Looks at Yhemo Lee and Tayo's Traditional Marriage | #TYLoveRocks24

Tems & Winne Harlow Unite in a Magical Black Girl Moment on Her 'Born in the Wild' Tour

Neo Akpofure & Beauty Tukura Serve Couple Style Goals for MTV Base VMA Nominees Party [WATCH]

Nigerian Artiste Recreates Queen Charlotte's Signature Hairdo With A Twist | WATCH

Chidimma Adetshina Takes the Crown as Miss Universe Nigeria 2024

Miss Universe Nigeria: 12 Times Mitchel Ukachukwu Showed Her Style Steeze

Burna Boy Shines as African Giant in BOSS’s #BeYourOwnBOSS All-Stars Campaign

You Have To See Tems' Distinctive Looks For "Born In The Wild" Tour Europe Edition

Mo Abudu Stuns in Nigerian Wanni Fuga at Lagos Canvas Launch | WATCH

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Nigerian Media Mogul, Mo Abudu rocked her magical moment last night in a luxe Wanni Fuga ensemble. Mo celebrated the launch of her latest brainchild — Lagos Canvas at an illustrious event with the who is who on Lagos’ Arts and Culture scene in modern Bọ̀rọ̀kíní style.

Her opulent outfit featured a proudly Nigerian golden blouse and custom wrapper which she paired with stunning velvet wedge heels of the matching colour. Her lusciously styled hair swayed to and fro as she moved around the venue giving captivating smiles and looking radiant with her subtly classy facebeat. See the lewk in the video below, Press Play:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Lagos Canvas’ launch is quite momentous as it coincides with Mo Abudu’s 60th birthday, marking a significant milestone in her 20-year journey of elevating Nigerian culture on the global stage. Over the past two decades, Mo has been at the forefront of promoting Nigerian talent, and this event is a testament to her enduring commitment to the creative industry.

Lagos Canvas is designed to highlight the creativity and innovation thriving in Lagos, providing a prestigious platform for both established and emerging Nigerian talent to shine. The event reflects Mo Abudu’s ongoing mission to support and celebrate our arts, providing a space where diverse artistic expressions can thrive and inspire.

