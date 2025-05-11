Nollywood
From Head to Heel! The Ladies Slayed the AMVCA Red Carpet
With designs shaped by culture and crafted with intent, AMVCA 2025’s red carpet became a showcase of African women’s fashion power and poise.
Trains sweeping the floor, corseted gowns that don’t just hold shape but demand space, sequins that catch more than light—they catch breath. The AMVCA red carpet, laid across the floors of Eko Hotel and Suites, had seen fashion before. But not quite like this.
If that carpet could speak, it would have quite the tale from the 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.
It would tell you that Africans arrived not just in style, but with a new definition of it. The women, especially, came with intention. Each look had its own language, shaped by designers from across the continent. And it wasn’t only about the outfits. Hair was braided, twisted, slicked back or piled high. Nails gleamed. Skin glowed. Heels clicked. Bags were clutched. Jewellery shined. But above all, what the red carpet witnessed was presence—undeniable, unforgettable presence.
Some came hoping for a win, others to support those taking trophies home, and many simply to celebrate the stories being told through African film and television.
One thing was certain: the looks were memorable, worthy of every style moodboard. Come and see how the ladies showed up.
Mercy Eke
Ini Dima-Okojie
Faith Morey
Mercy Aigbe
Hawa Magaji
Uche Jombo
Latasha Ngwube
Nana Akua Addo
Michelle Gentry
Bimbo Ademoye
Toni Tones
Bambam Olawunmi-Adenibuyan
Blessing Jessica Obasi
Venita Akpofure
Oyebade Adebimpe
