From Head to Heel! The Ladies Slayed the AMVCA Red Carpet

Trains sweeping the floor, corseted gowns that don’t just hold shape but demand space, sequins that catch more than light—they catch breath. The AMVCA red carpet, laid across the floors of Eko Hotel and Suites, had seen fashion before. But not quite like this.

If that carpet could speak, it would have quite the tale from the 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

It would tell you that Africans arrived not just in style, but with a new definition of it. The women, especially, came with intention. Each look had its own language, shaped by designers from across the continent. And it wasn’t only about the outfits. Hair was braided, twisted, slicked back or piled high. Nails gleamed. Skin glowed. Heels clicked. Bags were clutched. Jewellery shined. But above all, what the red carpet witnessed was presence—undeniable, unforgettable presence.

Some came hoping for a win, others to support those taking trophies home, and many simply to celebrate the stories being told through African film and television.

One thing was certain: the looks were memorable, worthy of every style moodboard. Come and see how the ladies showed up.

Mercy Eke

Ini Dima-Okojie

Faith Morey

Mercy Aigbe

Hawa Magaji

Uche Jombo

Latasha Ngwube

Nana Akua Addo

Michelle Gentry

Bimbo Ademoye

Toni Tones

Bambam Olawunmi-Adenibuyan

Blessing Jessica Obasi

Venita Akpofure

Oyebade Adebimpe