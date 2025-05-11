Connect with us

From Head to Heel! The Ladies Slayed the AMVCA Red Carpet

"Seven Doors" & "Lisabi: The Uprising" Sweep Major Wins at AMVCA 2025 | Full Winners List

MAKEMATION Enters Final Week in Nigerian Cinemas as Producers Unveil Africa-Wide & Global Release Plan

#AMVCA2025 Begins with Icons' Night Tribute to Nollywood’s Greats | See Highlights

Osas Ighodaro Steps Behind & In Front of the Camera for Upcoming Film "Safari"

Mercy Aigbe Opens Up to BellaNaija About Her AMVCA Nod & Nollywood Legacy

AMVCA: A Look Back at the Unforgettable Moments from Africa’s Biggest Film Night

Here’s What to Expect at AMVCA 2025 | From Icons Night to Awards Day

Uncover the Secrets in "Raji and the Beast" Starring Uzor Arukwe, Omowunmi Dada, Akin Lewis & More | Watch Trailer

Watch the Thrilling Trailer for “Red Circle” Starring Adedimeji Lateef, Bukky Wright, Timini Egbuson & More

With designs shaped by culture and crafted with intent, AMVCA 2025’s red carpet became a showcase of African women’s fashion power and poise.
Trains sweeping the floor, corseted gowns that don’t just hold shape but demand space, sequins that catch more than light—they catch breath. The AMVCA red carpet, laid across the floors of Eko Hotel and Suites, had seen fashion before. But not quite like this.

If that carpet could speak, it would have quite the tale from the 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

It would tell you that Africans arrived not just in style, but with a new definition of it. The women, especially, came with intention. Each look had its own language, shaped by designers from across the continent. And it wasn’t only about the outfits. Hair was braided, twisted, slicked back or piled high. Nails gleamed. Skin glowed. Heels clicked. Bags were clutched. Jewellery shined. But above all, what the red carpet witnessed was presence—undeniable, unforgettable presence.

Some came hoping for a win, others to support those taking trophies home, and many simply to celebrate the stories being told through African film and television.

One thing was certain: the looks were memorable, worthy of every style moodboard. Come and see how the ladies showed up.

Mercy Eke

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Ini Dima-Okojie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Faith Morey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Mercy Aigbe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Hawa Magaji

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Uche Jombo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Latasha Ngwube

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Nana Akua Addo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Michelle Gentry

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Bimbo Ademoye

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Toni Tones

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Bambam Olawunmi-Adenibuyan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Blessing Jessica Obasi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Venita Akpofure

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Oyebade Adebimpe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

