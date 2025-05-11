Connect with us

See How the Gentlemen of the 2025 AMVCAs Came Through With Style"

The 2025 AMVCAs were not only a celebration of African film but also a showcase of exceptional style from the men.
4 hours ago

Was there any shortage of dashing looks at the 2025 AMVCAs? Absolutely not! The ladies made their mark on the red carpet with intentional style, leaving us in awe of their beautiful looks. But what about the men? Well, they showed up with equal flair, confidently stepping out in fashion that caught just as much attention.

The men walked the carpet in sharp, tailored suits in various formal styles, each one exuding personality. Chimezie Imo and Elozonam stood out in bright red, while IK Ogbonna sported a chic green and black combination. Adedimeji Lateef’s silver suit, with silver embellishments on the jacket, was another showstopper. And these were just a few of the remarkable looks we saw.

As is tradition, the men had their walking sticks and sunglasses in tow, adding extra charm to their polished appearances.

Take a look at how the men made their mark.

Efa Iwara

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by EFA IWARA (@iamefaiwara)

Saga Adeoluwa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OkuSaga Adeoluwa (@sagadeolu)

Femi Adebayo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Femi Adebayo (@femiadebayosalami)

Chimezie Imo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Vine Olugu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vine Olugu (@vineolugu)

Mike Afolarin

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Elozonam

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Akin Faminu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Adedimeji Lateef

Bucci Franklin

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Stan Nze

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna 🇳🇬

Shalom C. Obiago

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

