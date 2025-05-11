See How the Gentlemen of the 2025 AMVCAs Came Through With Style”

Was there any shortage of dashing looks at the 2025 AMVCAs? Absolutely not! The ladies made their mark on the red carpet with intentional style, leaving us in awe of their beautiful looks. But what about the men? Well, they showed up with equal flair, confidently stepping out in fashion that caught just as much attention.

The men walked the carpet in sharp, tailored suits in various formal styles, each one exuding personality. Chimezie Imo and Elozonam stood out in bright red, while IK Ogbonna sported a chic green and black combination. Adedimeji Lateef’s silver suit, with silver embellishments on the jacket, was another showstopper. And these were just a few of the remarkable looks we saw.

As is tradition, the men had their walking sticks and sunglasses in tow, adding extra charm to their polished appearances.

Take a look at how the men made their mark.

Efa Iwara

Efa Iwara

Saga Adeoluwa

Saga Adeoluwa

Femi Adebayo

Femi Adebayo

Chimezie Imo

Chimezie Imo

Vine Olugu

Vine Olugu

Mike Afolarin

Mike Afolarin

Elozonam

Elozonam

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Akin Faminu

Akin Faminu

Adedimeji Lateef

Adedimeji Lateef

Bucci Franklin

Bucci Franklin

Stan Nze

Stan Nze

Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna 🇳🇬

Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna 🇳🇬

Shalom C. Obiago