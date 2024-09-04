Fairme David & Michky Speak on Unpaired Housemates, Finalist Predictions and More | Life After #BBNaija9

Fairme David and Michky (known as the Radicals) made an electrifying exit from the Big Brother house after their eviction, bursting with energy and even treating the audience—and host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu—to an impromptu dance performance.

As dancers and best friends, they had an exciting journey in the house, and in an exclusive chat with BellaNaija, they opened up about their BBNaija experience. They shared how they stayed motivated throughout their stay, their thoughts on how housemates might adapt now that Biggie has unpaired them, and their predictions for the top five finalists.

They also reflected on what they would do differently if given a chance to return solo, the friendships they forged inside the house, and the ones they plan to nurture beyond the show.

Watch the full interview below: