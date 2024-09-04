Connect with us

BN TV Scoop

Fairme David & Michky Speak on Unpaired Housemates, Finalist Predictions and More | Life After #BBNaija9

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr Takes Charge in Solo Performance Video for "Control"

Beauty BN TV Sweet Spot

“When I Heard My Name, I Had a Sense of Relief” – Chidimma Adetshina on Becoming Miss Universe Nigeria

BN TV Music

Find Joy in Every Moment with Yemi Alade’s "Happy Day"

BN TV Events News Style

Nigerian Influencer, Eni Popoola Rocked the US Open with Serena Williams, See Her Lewk

BN TV Events Music Style

Tyla Was Radiant in 2000s Popstar Style at the Olympics Prelude, See Her Lewk

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML & Lagbaja Create Magic in the "Back n Forth" Visuals

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Music News Relationships Style

Tems & Winne Harlow Unite in a Magical Black Girl Moment on Her 'Born in the Wild' Tour

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"Lisabi" Trailer Released—A First Look at the Epic Tale of Egba Resistance

BN TV Music

Watch Tems Break Down Her Creative Process & Sneaker Style on Kick Game

BN TV

Fairme David & Michky Speak on Unpaired Housemates, Finalist Predictions and More | Life After #BBNaija9

Avatar photo

Published

23 mins ago

 on

Fairme David and Michky (known as the Radicals) made an electrifying exit from the Big Brother house after their eviction, bursting with energy and even treating the audience—and host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu—to an impromptu dance performance.

As dancers and best friends, they had an exciting journey in the house, and in an exclusive chat with BellaNaija, they opened up about their BBNaija experience. They shared how they stayed motivated throughout their stay, their thoughts on how housemates might adapt now that Biggie has unpaired them, and their predictions for the top five finalists.

They also reflected on what they would do differently if given a chance to return solo, the friendships they forged inside the house, and the ones they plan to nurture beyond the show.

Watch the full interview below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Benita Nnachortam’s Kuta Arts Foundation Held Super Nature Exhibition in Abeokuta

Mfonobong Inyang: Wisdom From Wakanda – Remembering King T’Challa

Pam Akpavie: Let There Be Space in Your Togetherness

What Happens When We Break Things to Pieces

The Cruciality of Big Brother Naija as a Reprieve to Societal Hardships
css.php