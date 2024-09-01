BNxBBNaija9: Radicals Evicted as Ebuka Calls Out Low Energy in the House

Connect with us

When Ebuka Obi-Uchendu appears on your screen on a Sunday evening, it can only mean one thing—eviction time. Tonight, the Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard edition bid farewell to the Radicals (Michky and Fairme David) as they became the latest pair to leave the house.

This week, four pairs were up for eviction: Aces, DoubleKay, Radicals, and Wanni x Handi. Unfortunately, the Radicals received the lowest votes and had to say their goodbyes. During tonight’s eviction show, Ebuka didn’t hold back, expressing that last week’s performances were so dull that they left him yawning. He remarked on the housemates’ lack of energy.

Check out the highlights from tonight’s eviction:

