Mike Edwards Kicks Off Pro Boxing Career with a Victory in Dublin

Mike Edwards, former Big Brother Naija star and two-time Nigerian long jump champion, has kicked off his professional boxing career with an impressive debut. Competing in the Misfits Boxing Cruiserweight division, Mike secured a unanimous decision victory over Jake Cornish at the Dublin Arena in Ireland yesterday.

Misfits Boxing praised his performance, tweeting, “An impressive MFB debut for Mike Edwards as he gets the decision victory.”

Before transitioning to boxing, Mike had an outstanding career in athletics. He initially competed as a British track and field athlete before switching allegiance to Nigeria in August 2018. With a personal best of 2.25m in the high jump, he won the Nigerian national championships twice, in 2021 and 2022, and reached the finals of the African Athletics Championships twice, narrowly missing out on gold in 2022. He also made it to the final round of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022.

Watch Mike respond to his victory below: