13 Stylish Moments That Prove the AMVCA is Date Night for Celebrity Couples

This Saturday, the 9th annual Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards will be held at the Eko Convention Center in Lagos. This year’s list of nominees guarantees the show will be chock-full of star power: Ini Dima-Okojie, Chidi Mokeme, Tobi Bakre, Toni Tones, and Blossom Chukwujekwu are just a few of the stars up for the evening’s most coveted trophies. Better yet, these actors will be hitting the red carpet beforehand in some of the most note-worthy fashions of the moment.

In honour of the grand upcoming event, we will be looking back at past awards shows all week long—for today, we will focus on the fashionable couples who ruled the AMVCA red carpets of yesteryear. At last year’s ceremony, Kazim and Mercy Aigbe Adeoti looked the part of a true power couple— he in a crisp black suit and she in an orange, Becca Needles and Stitches cape gown. In 2020, Adesua Etomi-Wellington looked gorgeous in a form-fitted mesh dress by Matopeda, while her husband Banky W complemented her in an-all black look that allowed her to shine.

If past events are any indication, there are definitely going to be some epic looks hitting the event this weekend. While we count down the days until the most stylish celebs step onto the AMVCA red carpet, we will be rounding up on some of the best-dressed couples of all time.

Come for the fashion — it’s the AMVCA we’re talking about — but stay to feel the love.

2016

Stephanie & Linus Idahosa

AY & Mabel Makun

2018

Olumide & Dakore Egubson-Akande

Iyke & Florence Okechukwu

Joke Silva & Olu Jacobs

Olohi & IK Osakioduwa

2020

Adesua Etomi-Wellington & Banky W

Oscar & Titilayo Oyinsan

2022

Kazim & Mercy Aigbe Adeoti

Ibrahim & Linda Ejiofor Suleiman

Mike & Perri Edwards

Lateef & Adebimpe Adedimeji

Daniel & Toyosi Etim-Effiong

The 9th Edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards will hold on Saturday, 20th May.

