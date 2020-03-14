AMVCA2020: These Couples made Our Hearts Melt ❤️

The much anticipated Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards 2020 is ongoing with a lot of our faves bringing their A-game to the red carpet and serving us major looks.

The couples weren’t left out from evening filled with glitz and glam.

From Banky W and Adesua Etomi to Oscar and Titilayo Oyinsan to Lolu and his sweet pea, Morayo, they all came representing.

Whether they were there to support their partners or friends, out on date night, or just there to have a great time, here are some of the couples we spotted attending the event.

Oscar and Titilayo Oyinsan

Adesua Etomi and Banky W

Lolu and his Sweet Pea

Funke Akindele-Bello and JJC Skillz