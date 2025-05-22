From A VFX red carpet experience to the walk of fame: Legend Twist delivers BIG at AMVCAs 11!

Connect with us

Published

16 minutes ago

 on

The 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), celebrating its eleventh successful year, has been widely recognized as a landmark cultural event, specifically honouring the pinnacle of African entertainment. At the heart of this grand celebration was Legend Twist. Exceeding the role of a mere sponsor, the brand permeated the entire night with a vibrancy, seamlessly blending its bold taste with captivating elements of fashion, flair, and immersive brand experiences that illuminated the entire celebration. While the AMVCA duly paid tribute to excellence in African entertainment, Legend Twist brought a combination of standout style, depth, and an unexpected twist—setting the tone for a moment that sparked conversation.

Throughout the event, from the novel Legend Twist VFX red carpet experience—an action-packed experience that transformed guests into superheroes, spies, and legends, to the afterparty, Legend Twist created an immersive and undeniably fun atmosphere. Equally striking was the Legend Twist Hall of Fame, a custom walk-of-fame installation featuring personalised star tiles bearing the names of prominent guests. It was a tribute to African excellence and a natural photo hotspot for celebrities and influencers alike.

Adding a dynamic and intimate layer to the brand’s activities, the Twist Corner, hosted by media personality Reta Riman, featured a series of exclusive interviews and celebrity moments captured live. Reta brought the spirit of the AMVCAs into an intimate setting that felt modern, spontaneous, and distinctly Legend.

Reinforcing its commitment to nurturing new talent and promoting groundbreaking creativity within Africa’s dynamic entertainment sector, Legend Twist proudly served as the sponsor for the prestigious Trailblazer Award. For the current year, this notable honour was presented to the distinguished Nigerian film director and producer, Kayode Kasum.

Legend Twist’s participation in the 11th AMVCAs was a stylishly executed celebration of African culture, cinematic excellence, and the distinctive impact of “showing up with a twist”.

