ÀJỌJẸ marks Its First Anniversary with an Intimate Media Dinner Honouring the Nigerian Heritage

An evening brimming with compelling storytelling, communal dining, and the elegance of quiet luxury was thoughtfully curated by Chef Feyikewa Animashaun. Within Lagos, a metropolis where meals can frequently seem rushed or simply a transaction, Àjọjẹ—the distinctive culinary haven, offering a singular table each night and situated right here in Lekki—provided a profound reminder of what the act of eating should authentically embody: a communal bond, a grounding experience, and a transformative journey.

To mark its first anniversary, Àjọjẹ hosted an exclusive media dinner on Wednesday, May 14, gathering select editors, writers, and storytellers from across Nigeria’s cultural landscape for a deeply personal evening curated by Chef Feyikewa Animashaun, the visionary behind the brand.

The experience began the moment guests entered the inviting, softly lit interior, instantly signaling that this would be an evening of exceptional quality. True to the spirit of Àjọjẹ’s name—meaning “to eat together” in Yoruba—the night gracefully unfolded as a shared and deliberate ritual: characterized by its unhurried pace, purposeful engagement, and profound emotional depth.

The meal was structured as a narrative in three acts:

“The Beginning” opened the evening with flavours that sparked nostalgia;

“The Middle” brought guests into the heart of the culinary story—where traditional Nigerian ingredients were reimagined through a fine-dining lens;

“The End” was both playful and profound, closing the experience with a nod to memory and home.

“Àjọjẹ is not just about food. It’s about storytelling, culture, and connection,” Chef Feyikewa shared in quiet conversation with guests. “Every dish is a reflection of where we’ve come from, and where we’re going.”

Throughout the evening, the room hummed with laughter and thoughtful dialogue. Guests moved from being curious strangers to connected friends, bonded by flavour and shared stories. Conversations flowed effortlessly between bites, touching on everything from cultural preservation to childhood memories.

Trained at the esteemed Le Cordon Bleu, Nigerian-British culinary force Chef Feyikewa Animashaun continues to establish Àjọjẹ as a uniquely distinctive dining experience within Lagos. After successfully building a loyal clientele with her first culinary endeavor, Kewa’s Kitchen, she went on to create Àjọjẹ specifically to convey a deeper, more intricate story about African food—one that honors its foundational heritage while eagerly embracing global influences.

As the final toasts were made and plates cleared, Àjọjẹ presented itself as more than a restaurant—offering a curated experience that blended food, storytelling, and a reflection of African identity.

Sponsored Content