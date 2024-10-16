Enjoy the highlights from the Jameson Distillery on Tour 3.0 in Lagos!

The third edition of the Jameson Distillery on Tour (JDOT) has officially concluded, leaving a lasting impression on Lagos’ pop culture scene. From September 27th to October 1st, 2024, thousands of whiskey enthusiasts, music lovers, and foodies congregated at the landmark National Theatre to experience a unique blend of Jameson legacy and Lagos vibrancy.

Jameson Distillery on Tour is more than just a whiskey tour; it is a comprehensive experience that honours the essence of community, craftsmanship, and culture. This year’s edition well exceeded expectations, with Jameson delivering its 244-year-old legacy of distilling excellence to a fascinated Lagos audience.

From the moment attendees stepped inside the beautiful set-up at the National Theatre, they were pulled into Jameson’s universe. Every aspect, from the event decor to the interactive displays, demonstrated the brand’s dedication to craftsmanship and excellence. Upon arrival, participants were treated to bespoke whiskey tastings led by Jameson brand ambassadors who explained the legendary triple-distilled Irish whiskey’s rich history and complex flavours.

These gatherings were more than just drinking whiskey; they were about making friends, starting conversations, and sharing a common enjoyment of wonderful experiences.

A Diverse Lineup of Experiences

The Jameson Distillery on Tour offered a variety of events and activations that catered to a wide range of interests. The first day featured an intriguing collaboration with Afrovibes, a local live music platform known for putting on exceptional performances.

Lagosians were treated to an electrifying night of live music which included performances from crowd favorites such as Lady Donli – who also featured in Jameson Distillery Sounds, Olusegun & The Stallions, and Cef Ashanta, to mention a few, as well as a diverse mix of genres, delivering the perfect energy to start off the tour.

On Day 2, the focus moved to Lagos’ thriving skate culture. The event was organized in collaboration with DenCity, a female-led platform committed to fostering skating culture in Nigeria. From jaw-dropping stunts to an interactive skate park where guests could participate, this day celebrated the creativity and passion of a thriving subculture that perfectly resonates with Jameson’s commitment to inclusion and self-expression.

The weekend continued with much more exciting events. Day 3 was all about fun and fashion, with The Vogue Boys taking over and transforming the venue into a water park. Day 4 catered to the foodies, with Jameson collaborating with Kevwe & Cam and Kewa’s Kitchen to produce a whiskey-pairing extravaganza.

Guests savoured gourmet junk food with a twist, masterfully coupled with the smooth, distinct tastes of Jameson whiskey, leaving their taste buds tantalized and spirits high.

A Celebration of Craftsmanship

The big climax on Day 5 was memorable. Jameson collaborated with the famed Mainland Block Party to cap off the event in style, showcasing Nigeria’s dynamic heartbeat—Afrobeats. The atmosphere was palpable as thousands of people danced, laughed, and celebrated the end of an extraordinary week.

Perhaps the most memorable highlight of the tour was the presence of Ger Buckley, Jameson’s Master Cooper. Buckley, a fifth-generation craftsman at Midleton Distillery, enthralled the audience with a live demonstration of his centuries-old trade. It was fascinating to watch him expertly create the wood barrels that give Jameson whiskey its distinct flavour.

The Community comes together.

More than just an event, Jameson Distillery on Tour has grown into a movement that brings diverse communities together through the shared appreciation of whiskey, music, cuisine, and creativity. This year’s edition highlighted Jameson’s rich past while also celebrating Lagos’ vibrant culture, resulting in an interplay of tradition and contemporary.

Creating unique connections has always been important for Jameson Whiskey, stated Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director at Pernod Ricard Nigeria. This year’s Jameson Distillery on Tour reinforced our bond with the community of creatives by offering guests multiple opportunities to expand their social network and immerse themselves in the world of Jameson.

As Lagosians reflect on five days of wonderful memories, Jameson Distillery on Tour stands to remain a key event on the city’s cultural calendar for years to come. Whether it was the music, the whiskey, the skating, or the food, everyone had a story to tell, which is precisely what Jameson is all about.

For those who missed out, the countdown to the next edition begins right now. Follow @jamesonngr on social media for updates and join the conversation with the hashtag #JDOT2024.

