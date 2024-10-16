PalmPay & Didi Beauty Empower Women to Break Boundaries

Connect with us

PalmPay and Didi Beauty join forces to bring an empowering beauty experience directly to you. Didi Beauty exists to inspire and uplift women, offering products that make them feel confident and beautiful in their own skin.

Whether you’re a makeup enthusiast or skincare lover, Didi Beauty’s wide range of essentials is designed for everyday women who are set to break boundaries.

To celebrate, you can enjoy 15% off all products at Didi Beauty when you use the code #PALMPAY at checkout. The code will run for a month. From the 27th of September to the 26th of October, so go ahead and shop for your beauty must-haves and redefine your beauty routine.

This partnership combines PalmPay’s trusted payment solutions with Didi Beauty’s mission to challenge the narrative around beauty. Now, you can shop confidently, knowing you’re getting the best deals with a secure and seamless checkout experience.

Get ready to feel empowered, beautiful, and unstoppable with PalmPay and Didi Beauty. Do not hesitate to reach out to Palmpay on Instagram for more information and support.

