Wema Bank Is Set to Give Out ₦2 Million in Grants at She Can 6.0: Here’s How to Apply

Wema Bank is set to give out ₦2 million business grants to women looking for cash flow to build or grow their business on Friday, July 18, 2025, at The SheCan Conference 6.0.

The initiative, facilitated through Wema Bank’s women-focused platform, aims to support women-led businesses across Nigeria. According to the organisers, selected recipients will receive funding support to help scale their ventures. Themed “She Can Do More,” the event is expected to welcome over 7,000 women for a day of networking, empowerment, and practical business insights at Balmoral, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

The grant opportunity is available to women-led businesses that are members of the SARA by Wema Community and hold a Wema Bank account.

How to Apply:

Interested applicants are required to submit a written pitch (maximum of two pages) that includes the following:

A brief overview of your business and founder story

The problem your business addresses

Your target audience and what makes your business unique

A clear breakdown of how the grant will be used

The anticipated impact on both your business and the wider community

Applicants must also include their Wema Bank account number, full name, and the email address used to register for the SARA Community.

All submissions should be sent to [email protected] with the subject line:

SARA SHECAN Grant Pitch – [Your Business Name]

The deadline for submission is Friday, July 11, 2025.

This grant is part of a broader initiative hosted under the SARA by Wema platform, which focuses on providing business and personal development support for women through opportunities such as funding, mentorship, and wellness tools.

