8 Decades of Outstanding Success: Wema Bank marks her 80th Anniversary, rewarding customers with over ₦14 Million

Wema Bank, one of Nigeria’s oldest indigenous banks, most innovative, and pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, celebrated its 80th anniversary in grand style with a spectacular gala event, ‘A Night of Timeless Elegance.’ The event was held at the prestigious Eko Convention Center on May 2nd, 2025. In a powerful gesture of gratitude and celebration, the bank rewarded 88 loyal customers with over ₦14 million in cash prizes at the event.

Eight customers each received ₦1 million, while 80 other lucky winners went home with ₦80,000 each during the event. The massive giveaway was a grand finale to Wema Bank’s ‘80-For-80’ campaign, which began on April 17th and wrapped up during the event. Every segment of the bank’s customers stood a chance to win either the ₦1 million prize or the ₦80,000 as long as they were active with their Wema/ALAT accounts.

The night’s highlight came as Wema Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Moruf Oseni, personally presented dummy cheques to the delighted millionaires, underscoring the bank’s commitment to positively impacting lives.

Speaking on the milestone and generous customer rewards, Oseni said,

Reaching 80 years is a celebration of longevity and a testament to the resilience of our brand and the trust of the people we serve. We chose to give back in this way because our customers are the heartbeat of our success. It gives us great joy to know that this celebration is also about the lives we can touch. At Wema Bank, every milestone is an opportunity to show appreciation and deepen our connection with the people who make our journey possible.

One of the eight lucky winners of the night, Kazeem Lawal, excitedly shared,

I’m still surprised! Being among the 80th-anniversary Raffle draw winners was completely unexpected. I attended the event to celebrate with my Bank, enjoy music performances, and celebrate with fellow customers. Hearing my name announced as a winner was surreal. I’m grateful for the surprise and thrilled to have been part of this memorable celebration. Thanks to Wema Bank for the incredible experience and many more years to celebrate!

The glamorous evening, hosted by veteran Nollywood actor Femi Branch and media personality Olive Emodi, delivered unforgettable moments of celebration and entertainment. Music legend Ayuba lit the stage with a high-energy live performance and a specially composed Wema Bank song.

The audience was also thrilled by stellar performances from award-winning artists, including Davido, 9ice, Wande Coal, IB Quake, Yinka Davies, Kehinde Adolo, and the ever-soulful Cobhams Asuquo. The red carpet glittered with celebrities and media personalities, including Stan Nze, Deyemi Okanlawon, Teddy A, Folagade Banks (Mama Deola), Jay On-Air, and Morayo Afolabi-Brown, further adding star power to the evening.

Also, in attendance at the event were top dignitaries such as Chief Sir Kessington Adebutu; Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Governor of Ogun State, His Excellency Dapo Abiodun; Chairman of Elizade Motors, Chief Michael Adeojo; Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation & MSME; Chairman of Odu’a Investment Company, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru; and the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim.

The 80th-anniversary gala was a night of glamour and entertainment. Above all, it was a heartfelt celebration of the people who have journeyed with Wema Bank through the decades. It was a powerful reminder that the bank’s most significant milestones are shared with its customers, because Wema Bank is truly ‘with you all the way.’

Enjoy more photo moments from the event:

Sponsored Content