Enjoy A Touch of French Elegance: Bisquit & Dubouché Officially Debuts in Lagos!

On Wednesday, April 30th, 2025 Lagos’ luxury and lifestyle elite gathered in style for the much-anticipated Nigerian launch of Bisquit & Dubouché, the storied French cognac house known for its bold expression and rich heritage.

Held at the CentrePoint Place in Ikoyi, the exclusive event was a masterclass in Luxury, refinement, and cultural fusion.

Bisquit & Dubouché, founded in 1819 in Cognac, France, has long stood out for its daring spirit and meticulous craftsmanship.

With its signature long distillation process that amplifies aroma and depth, the brand represents more than just fine cognac – it’s a statement of character and charisma.

The Lagos launch delivered a multisensory experience that was equal parts education and celebration. Guests were treated to immersive brand storytelling, bespoke cognac tastings, and a curated ambiance that seamlessly wove together French elegance and Lagos sophistication.

The guest list was a testament to the brand’s appeal among Nigeria’s most discerning tastemakers. In attendance were Lagos’ most prominent socialites and industry leaders, including Nightlife impresario; Pretty Mike, Dr Samuel Abiola Jacobs, Managing Director of The Luxury Network Nigeria; Jubril Arogundade, popularly known as Jubril of Lagos; Managing Director of GAC Motors; and Lily Afegbai, celebrated Nigerian Actress and Entrepreneur, amongst many other high-profile guests who define Lagos’ cosmopolitan pulse.

We chose Lagos for a reason, says Emmanuel Ogu, spokesperson for Enstore, the Nigerian market partner for Bisquit & Dubouché. This city moves with the same fearless spirit that inspired our founders. It’s bold. It’s dynamic. It’s a place where legacy meets the future – and that’s exactly what our cognac represents.

The spotlight was on the Bisquit & Dubouché V.S.O.P. and X.O expressions, both heralded for their complexity and sophistication. The V.S.O.P. captivated with its ripe fruit notes and subtle spice, while the X.O. delivered a deep, velvety experience with aromas of tobacco, cocoa, and candied fruits.

Bisquit & Dubouché V.S.O.P. (Very Superior Old Pale) is a refined cognac crafted from four crus – Grande Champagne, Petite Champagne, Fins Bois, and Bons Bois – and aged for a minimum of four years in French oak. It features rich aromas of dried apricot, honey, floral rose, and warm spices like cinnamon and clove. Smooth and mellow on the palate, it finishes with notes of honeysuckle, citrus, and mango. Best enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or with ginger ale.

Notable Awards and Recognitions:

Gold at the IWSC (2009, 2012, 2018) and International Spirits Awards (2012, 2013).

Bisquit & Dubouché X.O. ( Extra Old) is a luxurious cognac aged for at least 10 years, made from premium Grande and Petite Champagne eaux-de-vie. It offers smoky notes of tobacco and cocoa, balanced with candied fruit and prune. Full-bodied and velvety, its taste unfolds with plum, mocha, cedar, and liquorice. Best enjoyed neat.

IWSC Gold (2010, 2015), Silver Outstanding (2016), and Gold at the 2013 International Spirits Awards.

As Lagos welcomed this heritage brand, the evening served as a toast not only to fine cognac but to the daring, forward-thinking individuals who shape the cultural landscape of Africa’s most vibrant city.

Visit the Bisquit & Dubouché Website or social media pages for more details. Not for persons under 18. Remember to always Enjoy Responsibly.

About Bisquit & Dubouché

Founded in 1819 by Alexandre Bisquit, Bisquit & Dubouché is a premium French cognac house known for its unique distillation method that enhances aroma and smoothness. The brand offers classic expressions V.S., V.S.O.P., and X.O. and is celebrated for its bold, floral and fruity flavor profile. Its craftsmanship emphasizes intuition and timing to achieve a refined, aromatic character. In 2017, Bisquit & Dubouché became part of the Campari Group portfolio.

About Campari Group

Campari Group is a global leader in premium spirits, managing over 50 top-tier brands including Aperol, Campari, SKYY, and Grand Marnier. Established in 1860 and headquartered in Milan, it operates in over 190 countries with 18 production sites and 20 direct distribution networks. The group focuses on strong brand building and strategic acquisitions and is publicly listed on the Italian Stock Exchange. Visit the website for more details

Kindly Enjoy Responsibly.

