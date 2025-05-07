Smart, Stylish, and Seamless: Infinix is Redefining Daily Living with Its New AI-Powered Accessories

Infinix just dropped a new lineup of accessories that blend smart design, real functionality, and stylish appeal, and they are set to be a total game-changer. Whether you’re chasing deadlines, grinding at the gym, or relaxing at home, the XWatch N4 Pro, AI Buds XE37, XBuds N4 Pro, and the sleek new AI Ring are here to make everyday tasks feel effortless.

These devices were launched alongside the groundbreaking Infinix NOTE 50 Series as part of the Infinix AI∞ Beta Plan, a bold initiative that marks Infinix’s entrance into the AI-powered Gen Beta era. With this launch, Infinix isn’t just unveiling new gadgets; it’s introducing a smarter, more integrated lifestyle ecosystem.

Here’s why this new ecosystem, powered by Artificial Intelligence, is worth getting excited about:

XWatch N4 Pro – Your AI Assistant and Wellness Coach

Want a personal trainer, digital assistant, and fashion-forward watch all in one? That’s the XWatch N4 Pro. With its AI voice assistant, you can control your day with voice commands to set reminders, check the weather, manage your playlist, and even receive AI-curated wellness insights.

AI also powers its health monitoring system, interpreting your heart rate, sleep patterns, and stress levels to help you make smarter lifestyle choices. Plus, the watch generates stylish, personalized faces using your prompt, because your tech should reflect your vibe.

As a busy executive in back-to-back meetings all day, between pings and calls, your watch not only reminds you to hydrate and stretch but lets you take quick calls from your wrist and switch songs on your playlist while commuting, all while looking sleek in the boardroom.

AI Buds XE37 – Multilingual Mastery and Smart Audio Control

With 162-language translation powered by AI, these buds break down language barriers in real time. Imagine ordering pasta like a local in Italy or collaborating with clients in Dubai, all translated into your ear.

The AI handles voice commands, smart touch control, and even transcribes meetings on the go. Noise cancellation? AI adapts it to your environment for maximum clarity.

Whether navigating a bustling market in Guangzhou or catching the red-eye to Paris, pop in the Infinix AI Buds to filter out background noise and translate conversations instantly. Stay sharp on your Zoom calls with smart transcription and crystal-clear sound, no matter where you are. Additionally, 36 hours of battery life with power-smart AI charge optimization ensures you are never out of touch.

XBuds N4 Pro – Adaptive Sound Powered by AI

Let Infinix XBuds N4 Pro adjust your audio depending on your surroundings. Whether you’re in a quiet room or a noisy gym, these buds auto-optimize to deliver the best experience.

The AI uses six microphones to isolate your voice from background noise, even in wind or traffic, while adjusting EQ modes to match your mood and activity.

Fit not quite right? The AI-powered Fit Test ensures a perfect seal so your sound is never compromised. You’re at the gym, and your playlist punches harder with the Bass Booster mode. Take calls while walking through a crowded park, no noise, no wind, just your voice cutting through clearly. Heading home? The buds switch to Balanced Mode for a more mellow vibe.

AI Ring – Wearable Wellness Meets Gesture-Powered AI

Think of the Infinix AI Ring as your invisible health coach. It monitors your body 24/7 using AI to interpret HRV data, stress signals, sleep quality, and blood oxygen levels.

It learns your patterns and gives you tailored insights to improve performance, sleep, and mental balance.

Heading from an office meeting to an evening wedding. A smartwatch might clash with your agbada, but the Infinix AI Ring? It blends right in. While you’re busting moves on the dance floor, the ring tracks your heart rate and steps. Later at home, it analyzes your sleep, HRV, and stress patterns, giving insights into your overall wellness.

Bonus – Snap pictures with just a flick of your finger, thanks to its built-in AI gesture control.

Life’s busy. These accessories aren’t just about flashy specs, they’re about making your life easier. By integrating powerful AI into each product, Infinix gives you tools that think, learn, and adapt with you. And now, with the Infinix AI∞ Beta Plan, the brand is building a tech ecosystem designed for the new generation of users—smarter, faster, and more connected than ever.

Infinix Accessories are available now at all authorized Infinix retailers nationwide.

Sponsored Content