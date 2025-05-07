Human Race Foundation’s Impactful Weekend Illuminates UNN’s Faculty of Social Sciences

The Human Race Foundation (HRF) continued its mission of sustainable impact and youth empowerment with the commissioning of a solar power installation at the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN). The installation marks yet another milestone under HRF’s Greenhouse Project for Learning, an initiative aimed at providing clean, uninterrupted energy access to educational institutions across Nigeria.

The newly commissioned system comprises a 6kVA/48V inverter, a 20kWh/48V lithium battery, and 450W mono solar panels, a solution designed to sustainably power faculty operations, student study areas, and learning infrastructure.

Speaking at the event, HRF President, Dr Chima Alexander Oti, highlighted the heart behind the project:

We saw a clear need; students lacking access to stable power, struggling with learning conditions. As a foundation committed to building people and systems, we came together and made this happen. Power is essential for learning, and this project is our way of creating an enabling environment.

The project was commissioned on Friday, May 2, after a courtesy visit to the Vice Chancellor of UNN, setting the tone for what would become a remarkable day of meaningful engagement.

In his remarks, Professor Thaddeus Chidi Nzeadibe, Dean of the Faculty, applauded the gesture, noting it as timely:

This initiative aligns with the university’s vision for sustainability. At a time when power supply is unstable and our energy bills are soaring, this solar installation offers real, lasting impact.

But the day didn’t end there. HRF went on to host an inspiring Fireside Chat with students, exploring themes like ambition, career, impact, and giving back. With powerful keynote speeches and an engaging Q&A session, the room buzzed with questions, ideas, and raw aspiration.

It wasn’t just about lights it was about lighting a spark in these students, said HRF member; Afam J. Anyika. We shared stories, life lessons, and practical guidance. That room was full of purpose.

Following the event at the university, HRF paid a heartwarming visit to the Nsukka Motherless Babies Home, where they made a cash donation and spent time with the children.

It was important to end the day with love, said a HRF volunteer. Our impact must go beyond installations it must touch lives directly.

The weekend experience reflects HRF’s broader commitment to social impact, education, and sustainable development. With similar projects launched in the past and more to come, HRF is proving that purpose, when backed by people, can power real change.

For updates and more on HRF’s work, stay connected to them on Instagram.

Sponsored Content