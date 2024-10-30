UNN Soars Higher as The Human Race Foundation Alumni gives back with an Infrastructure Upgrade

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), recently welcomed a generous initiative from its alumni, the Human Race Foundation (HRF). This group, comprised ex-students, who returned to their alma mater to commission several infrastructure projects to enhance the academic environment.

This charitable initiative demonstrates the power of alumni engagement and community involvement in shaping the future of education. During their homecoming, the HRF Ex-Students Group undertook a series of impactful projects, including:

Renovation of dilapidated buildings and facilities

Construction of new classrooms, laboratories, and libraries

Installation of modern educational equipment and technology

Improved access roads and drainage systems

HRF’s Objective

To enhance current and future students’ learning experience and academic environment, fostering excellence and competitiveness.

UNN’s Appreciation

The university’s management expressed gratitude to the HRF Group for their generosity, acknowledging the significant impact on the institution’s development.

HRF’s Legacy

Formed over 40 years ago, the group has consistently demonstrated charity and self-development, now giving back in meaningful ways. The two-day event celebrated the alumni’s contributions, featured a career fair aimed at mentoring current students, and raised funds for a Charity home.

This initiative underscores the HRF’s commitment to “Restoring the Dignity of Man,” the university’s guiding philosophy.

The HRF’s efforts exemplify the power of alumni engagement and community involvement in shaping the future of education. Their contributions are expected to inspire lasting change and uplift the UNN community for generations.

