Get ready to Boss Up! Ashmusy Foundation empowers Young Female Nigerian Entrpreneurs

The Ashmusy Foundation recently held its highly anticipated first Boss Up Empowerment Event on October 27, 2024, at the Vintano Hotel, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos. This event brought together hardworking Nigerian women from various industries to support them with mentorship, and resources to advance their entrepreneurial dreams.

As part of the initiative, ten women were awarded ₦500,000 each to help kickstart their businesses, alongside essential business equipment tailored to their specific industries. The equipment packages included items such as hair styling tools, kitchenware, makeup kits, sewing machines, and filming equipment, ensuring that each recipient could operate and expand within their fields.

The event featured inspiring speeches from renowned speakers, including Amarachi Amusi (Ashmusy), Uche Ogbodo, and Anita Joseph, who shared their journeys and offered valuable insights on resilience, ambition, and empowerment.

These leaders spoke on the importance of women’s contributions to the Nigerian economy and encouraged the attendees to pursue their aspirations boldly.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of prizes. The foundation provided grants and essential business equipment to women in need, supporting their entrepreneurial journeys across sectors such as fashion design, catering, and content creation.

Recipients included Adakwu Oluchukwu Cromwell of The Virgin Flaurel, Sylla Nbalu of Puritys Kitchen, Uzochukwu Ginika Esther Lucy of Lucee makeover, Emediong George Harry of Emmy’s Fashion Hub, and Kolawole Anuoluwapo Adewunmi of Sisi Maria, among others.

According to the founder, Dr. Amarachi Amusi,

By investing in these women, we’re investing in a brighter future for Nigeria. As a woman who has faced my own challenges, I understand the importance of support and encouragement. I’m proud to be part of an initiative that empowers women to achieve their dreams. It has been a year in the making and I am confident that these hardworking women will succeed.

The event was not only a platform for resource distribution but also an opportunity for these women to network and connect with mentors and other entrepreneurs. By empowering women, the Ashmusy Foundation aims to foster a community where women can thrive in their chosen fields, creating a lasting impact on the economy and society at large.

About Ashmusy Foundation

The Ashmusy Foundation is committed to empowering Nigerian women entrepreneurs by providing access to funding, equipment, mentorship, and business training. Through initiatives like the Boss Up Empowerment Event, the foundation aims to create a future where Nigerian women can confidently pursue and achieve their entrepreneurial dreams.

