Luxury Unveiled: Montaigne Place Unveils the Exquisite 'Creed Carmina' Fragrance From the House of Creed in Lagos

Published

3 hours ago

 on

A crown jewel of Nigerian luxury skincare, beauty, and perfumery retail, Montaigne Place, hosted an unforgettable evening to unveil the anticipated luxury fragrance Creed Carmina to its discerning clientele. The event, held in Lagos, Nigeria, saw the gathering of some influential personalities, including marketing and communications professional Amaechi Okobi, serial entrepreneur Tanya Omotayo, and Nigerian actress Anita Joseph to mention a few.

The evening unfolded as an immersive journey into the world of Creed Carmina, with the venue adorned in opulent decor that echoed the fragrance’s essence. Guests were treated to an exclusive preview of the fragrance, experiencing its harmonious notes and exquisite blend.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director, Alali Hart, stated,

We are thrilled to bring Creed Carmina to our clients in Nigeria. Montaigne Place has always been dedicated to providing a unique and luxurious shopping experience, and the launch of Creed Carmina is a testament to that commitment.

Creed Carmina is available at Montaigne Place outlets and Yves Rocher outlets, which are spread across the federation. For more information regarding Creed Carmina by Creed, kindly contact the Montaigne Place Brand Manager via email

Montaigne AH Limited, also known as Montaigne Place, is one of Nigeria’s leading luxury, skincare, cosmetic fragrance, and well-being retail companies and is home to some of the world’s best high-quality and niche fragrances. Luxury perfumery is known for hand-crafted niche, ultra-niche, and artisan fragrances that offer customers a unique olfactory experience.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
