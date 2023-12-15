A Weekend of Fun: Fidelity Bank to Host the First-Ever Family Weekend Fiesta on December 16-17

In the spirit of the Yuletide, one of the leading financial institutions, Fidelity Bank, has announced plans to host the maiden edition of the Fidelity Family Weekend.

Scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 16, and Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the Fidelity Grounds, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos, the event is designed to create a fun and relaxed atmosphere for children to play, parents to relax, and young adults to unwind during the festive season.

Noted by the Divisional Head, Brand & Communications, Fidelity Bank, Meksley Nwagboh, in a chat with journalists,

The Yuletide season is all about coming together and spending quality time with loved ones especially as we wind down the year in anticipation of a new year. As a bank committed to providing memorable experiences for its clients, we pioneered the Fidelity Family Weekend to host our customers and clients to two fun filled days of family entertainment. We believe this is one more way of thanking our customers for a successful year.

The Fidelity Family Weekend will run from 10 am to 10 pm daily and will feature dedicated fun activities for children, including dancing competitions, bouncing castles, train rides, Santa’s Grotto, and balloon games, among others.

Similarly, the program for the adults’ section will include exciting activities such as karaoke competitions, game arcades, couple games, musical performances, and many more fun activities geared towards providing a memorable experience for guests.

Entry into the event is free but guests are required to pre-register on their website before 12 December 2023. Commenting further, Meksley Nwagboh said,

As a bank dedicated to helping individuals grow, businesses thrive and economies to prosper, we boast of an array of products and services for our diverse client base. These include the Fidelity SWEETA account for young children under the age of 17 years, Fidelity Flex for teenagers and undergraduates; and even the Fidelity Vintage Account for senior citizens; all tailor-made to meet our customers specific needs. The Fidelity Family Weekend is therefore another demonstration of this devotion to provide platforms for our customers to fulfill their lifestyle requirements.

Ranked as one of the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged customer commercial bank with over 8 million customers serviced across its 251 business offices in Nigeria and the United Kingdom as well as on digital banking channels.

The bank has earned numerous local and international awards, including the Export Finance Bank of the Year at the 2023 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, the Best Payment Solution Provider Nigeria 2023, and Best SME Bank Nigeria 2022 by the Global Banking and Finance Awards.

Fidelity Bank was also recognized as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023 and as the Best Domestic Private Bank in Nigeria by the Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2023.

Sponsored Content