Beauty In The Motherland: Empowering African Beauty, One Brand at a Time

Africa’s leading beauty exhibition, awards, and conference, Beauty In The Motherland, is one of the largest events in Africa, supporting the growth of the local beauty industry.

Beauty In The Motherland hosted over 150 unique beauty brands, predominantly owned by Africans, alongside international brands with a vested interest in Africa and emerging markets. More than 7,000 people attended the conferences, exhibitions, nail art competition, pitch competition, and awards night.

The powerful online campaign reached an estimated 1.3 million accounts across social media, with a wealth of creative videos, pictures, and memes shared by beauty influencers, celebrities, industry experts, entrepreneurs, enthusiasts, and participants.

Networking with top industry leaders such as Onyeka Michael Ugwu, Linda Edozien, Banke Meshida-Lawal, Rantini Adebiyi-Olafusi, Leslie Okoye, Ore Lawani, Hilary Taiwo, Dr. Bea, Hilda Titiloye, and Uju Rapu, as well as celebrities like Anita Akide (Tacha), Uti Nwachukwu, Chigurl, Tomike Adeoye, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Toke Makinwa, Lanre Da Silva, Bisola Aiyeola, and Anita Adetoye, created an environment for collaboration and engagement within the beauty space.

The message of Beauty In The Motherland remains clear: to uplift, empower, and connect in the motherland, Nigeria, through the power of beauty.

Speaking at the event, which was sponsored by Fidelity Bank, Lagos State Tourism, and Nectar Beauty Hub, the Founder of Nectar Beauty Hub, Beatrice Eneh, expressed her passion for African-made beauty products and creative brands focused on African beauty. She emphasized the need to showcase African beauty in its full spectrum, breaking free from traditional confines and stereotypes.

CEO of Barazahi Spa/Wellness outfit, Linda Edozien explained that, “Beauty in the Motherland is aimed at innovating the local beauty industry and promoting the growth of our culture and heritage.”

Beauty In The Motherland also seeks to change perceptions around beauty for Nigerian women, inspiring increased support and funding for brands and entrepreneurs. It serves not just as an event but as a community for beauty enthusiasts, professionals, founders, and wellness specialists.













