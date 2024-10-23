Hollywood Meets Nollywood: A Groundbreaking Fusion of Black Creativity and Culture

The Black History and Lifestyle Award (BHLA), in partnership with the American Embassy and the American Business Council Nigeria (ABC), hosted a remarkable event on October 9, 2024, titled “An Interactive Session with Hollywood and Nollywood.” This momentous gathering brought together top creatives from both industries, sparking new collaborations and celebrating innovation within Africa’s thriving entertainment scene.

The evening began with lively networking over light refreshments, followed by a captivating session led by MC Layole Oyatogun. Attendees included industry leaders, guild representatives, and sponsors such as PwC, Wema Bank, and Radisson Hotel. BHLA founder, Eziada Folashade Balogun, in her keynote address, emphasized the critical importance of fostering collaboration between African and American creatives.

“We are here today not just for conversation, but for action—to build something lasting that will push the boundaries of what African and American creatives can achieve together,” she declared, setting the tone for an inspiring night.

A Global Call to Collaboration

Julia P. McKay, Public Affairs Officer at the US Consulate Lagos, applauded Nigeria’s creative industry for its global impact and encouraged local talents to tap into opportunities for mentorship, funding, and training through U.S. platforms.

Margaret Olele, CEO of the American Business Council Nigeria, highlighted the socio-economic impact of Nigeria’s creative sector, noting how collaboration with U.S. industries could further strengthen ties and enhance both countries’ cultural landscapes.

Esiri Agbeyi, partner at PwC Nigeria, spoke on the potential for economic growth within Nigeria’s creative sector, urging diversification beyond oil revenue.

“By leveraging Nigeria’s rich creative potential, we can unlock new growth opportunities, attract foreign investment, and empower a sustainable future,” she remarked.

Spotlight on Hollywood’s Expertise

Hollywood’s creative prowess was highlighted by guest speakers including Fowzi Abdelsamad, writer, director, and producer, who shared his journey from basketball to filmmaking, encouraging creatives to fully embrace their imagination.

Acclaimed actor and producer Lee Sherman emphasized the power of authentic storytelling, urging a closer collaboration between Hollywood and Nollywood to bring underrepresented voices to the global stage. Screenwriter and producer Jeffrey Relf praised the BHLA’s dedication to amplifying Black narratives, stating,

“By crafting narratives that are authentic, we build a cultural bridge that connects us across continents.”

The event also explored the intersection of technology and creativity, with Temi Afolabi, Global Expansion Team Manager for Xbox, explaining how advancements in AI and other tools can elevate Africa’s creative industry to a global level.

The evening culminated in exciting announcements for future collaborations, including a feature film titled Birthright, slated to foster cultural exchange and artistic innovation during Black History Month in Los Angeles.

Nollywood icon Paul Obazele closed the event, thanking the speakers, organizers, and sponsors for their invaluable contributions, reinforcing the limitless potential when Hollywood and Nollywood unite.

Call for Script Submissions

BHLA is now accepting script submissions for the highly anticipated 2025 movie and stage play, to be produced in collaboration with acclaimed Hollywood producers and directors Lee Sherman, Jeffrey Relf, and Fowzi Abdelsamad. This project presents a unique opportunity for international recognition and creative synergy between Nollywood and Hollywood.

Submission Guidelines:

Deadline: November 30, 2024

Format: Original scripts for either film or stage play, following industry-standard formats.

Submission: All scripts must be submitted electronically using this link. Please save your script as “2025 Movie & Stage Play Submission – [Your Name].”

We seek bold, original stories that reflect diverse perspectives and can resonate with both local and global audiences. This is your chance to work alongside some of Hollywood’s most innovative minds and showcase your talent on an international platform.

For further information, please contact the BHLA team at:

Phone (US): +1 844-417-2452

Email: [email protected]

Phone (Nigeria): +234 903 661 2236

Email: [email protected]

Website: blackhistoryandlifestyle.com

We look forward to receiving your submissions and cannot wait to see how your creative visions will shape this extraordinary project.

About BHLA

The Black History and Lifestyle Award (BHLA) celebrates Black excellence by fostering collaborations across creative sectors. By bridging African and American talents, BHLA pushes the boundaries of innovation, promoting cultural diversity and artistic achievement.

