Here’s Your First Look at the Anticipated Animated Series, “Iyanu”

Cartoon Network and Max have just released the first look at “Iyanu,” an exciting animated series inspired by the graphic novel “Iyanu: Child of Wonder,” created by Roye Okupe’s Youneek Studios. The trailer debuted during the show’s panel at New York Comic Con and promises to bring this Nigerian superhero adventure to life when it premieres in Spring 2025.

The trailer opens with a voiceover: “It was foretold by our ancestors that in times of great conflict, the Chosen will rise to restore harmony to the people and creatures of Yorubaland.”

Next, we meet Iyanu, the main character, voiced by Serah Johnson. She walks through ancestral land, learning about her history from her friend Biyi (voiced by Okey Jude). Their peaceful moment is soon interrupted when a wild rhino appears and begins to chase them. But Iyanu stands her ground, channeling the ancestral wisdom of her heritage. In a powerful display, she stops the rhino and reveals her true identity as the chosen one.

The series will stream on Cartoon Network and Max in the U.S., as well as on Showmax across 44 countries in Africa.

Watch the trailer below.