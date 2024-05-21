Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Shaffy Bello & Blossom Chukwujekwu Are Voice Actors of the Animated Series "Iyanu”

Movies & TV Music Nollywood

Burna Boy to Executive Produce "3 Cold Dishes" Starring Osas Ighodaro, Wale Ojo & Femi Jacobs

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"I Shed Lateef to Become Ayinla" - Lateef Adedimeji on Playing Ayinla Omowura & More with Teju Babyface

Movies & TV Nollywood

Kunle Remi, Bisola Aiyeola & Kiekie Star in "Muri & Ko," Hitting Cinemas June 12th

BN TV Movies & TV

A Clingy Man or A Detached King? Fejiro Faces A Personal Dilemma in Episode 7 of "Manless"

Movies & TV Nollywood

Liz Benson Set to Star in Mercy Johnson Okojie's Upcoming Film "Mother's Son"

Events Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Amstel Malta's Vibrant Showcase of African Fashion and Film at AMVCA 2024

Movies & TV

Dika Ofoma Explores Widowhood Injustice in a New Short Film "God's Wife"

Movies & TV Nollywood

Bolanle Austen-Peters' Film "Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti" Premieres in Style - See All The Looks

Beauty Events Movies & TV News Nollywood Style

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: These 12 Looks Commanded Attention at the 10th AMVCA

Movies & TV

Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Shaffy Bello & Blossom Chukwujekwu Are Voice Actors of the Animated Series “Iyanu”

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Iyanu The Series,” an epic superhero animated series for children by Roye Okupe, is coming to Cartoon Network and HBO Max. Produced by Lion Forge Entertainment, the series is an adaptation of Dark Horse Comics/YouNeek Studios’ graphic novel series Iyanu: Child of Wonder” by producer Roye.

Steeped in Nigerian culture and mythology, the series follows the teenage heroine, Iyanu, an orphan, who spends her days studying history and ancient arts but yearns for a normal life. One fateful day, she unknowingly awakens incredible powers, unseen since a legendary age. Joined by her friends Biyi, the carefree adventurer, and Toye, the bookworm, Iyanu embarks on a remarkable quest. They’ll face evil forces threatening their homeland, uncover the truth about Iyanu’s past and parents, and ultimately, fulfil her destiny as the world’s saviour.

Cartoon Network and HBO Max announced the all-Nigerian cast for “Iyanu The Series.” Leading the voice cast is Serah Johnson, the first Nigerian and African to win a Society of Voice Arts Award for her animation work. Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Stella Damasus, Shaffy Bello, and Ike Ononye – renowned Nollywood actors – lend their voices to key characters. Promising new talent Okey Jude and Samuel Kugbiyi join the cast as Biyi and Toye, Iyanu’s loyal companions.

The series is a product of a team. Roye Okupe and Brandon Easton crafted the story, while Saxton Moore brings it to life through his direction. Ryan Haidarian, Erica Motley, Roye, Carl Reed, Doug Schwalbe and David Steward II round out the production team.

Watch Roye share the inspiration behind the series

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Where Are The Butterflies?

Dennis Isong: How to Navigate Property Transaction During Pendency Period

Why is Anita Eboigbe Passionate About Nollywood and Media? Find Out in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Chioma Momah: Do You Love Multitasking? Here’s Why You Should Stop

African Innovators Shortlisted for the 10th Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation
css.php