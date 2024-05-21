Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Shaffy Bello & Blossom Chukwujekwu Are Voice Actors of the Animated Series “Iyanu”

“Iyanu The Series,” an epic superhero animated series for children by Roye Okupe, is coming to Cartoon Network and HBO Max. Produced by Lion Forge Entertainment, the series is an adaptation of Dark Horse Comics/YouNeek Studios’ graphic novel series “Iyanu: Child of Wonder” by producer Roye.

Steeped in Nigerian culture and mythology, the series follows the teenage heroine, Iyanu, an orphan, who spends her days studying history and ancient arts but yearns for a normal life. One fateful day, she unknowingly awakens incredible powers, unseen since a legendary age. Joined by her friends Biyi, the carefree adventurer, and Toye, the bookworm, Iyanu embarks on a remarkable quest. They’ll face evil forces threatening their homeland, uncover the truth about Iyanu’s past and parents, and ultimately, fulfil her destiny as the world’s saviour.

Cartoon Network and HBO Max announced the all-Nigerian cast for “Iyanu The Series.” Leading the voice cast is Serah Johnson, the first Nigerian and African to win a Society of Voice Arts Award for her animation work. Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Stella Damasus, Shaffy Bello, and Ike Ononye – renowned Nollywood actors – lend their voices to key characters. Promising new talent Okey Jude and Samuel Kugbiyi join the cast as Biyi and Toye, Iyanu’s loyal companions.

The series is a product of a team. Roye Okupe and Brandon Easton crafted the story, while Saxton Moore brings it to life through his direction. Ryan Haidarian, Erica Motley, Roye, Carl Reed, Doug Schwalbe and David Steward II round out the production team.

Watch Roye share the inspiration behind the series

