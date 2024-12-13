Connect with us

"Iwájú" Scores 3 Emmy Nominations, Including Simisola Gbadamosi for Younger Voice Performer

Simisola Gbadamosi has just earned herself an Emmy nomination! The young actress is up for “Younger Voice Performer in a Preschool, Children’s, or Young Teen Program at the 3rd Children’s & Family Emmys for her role as Tola Martins in Disney+’s animated series “Iwájú.

That’s not the only reason to celebrate—”Iwájú” has also been nominated for “Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series” and “Directing for an Animated Series” for the episode “Kole” making three nominations.

Set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria, “Iwájú” tells the story of Tola, a young girl from the affluent island, and her best friend Kole, a self-taught tech expert. Together, they navigate the secrets and challenges of their contrasting worlds.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on March 15, 2025. Now in its third year, the competition continues to celebrate excellence and innovation in children’s entertainment.

For the cast and crew of “Iwájú,” these nominations are more than accolades—they’re a recognition of African storytelling on a global stage and a celebration of the importance of diverse voices in entertainment. Hamid Ibrahim, the production designer, shared his excitement about the nomination: “The way I feel humbled. Officially a creator of an Emmy nominated show.”

