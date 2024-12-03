Mbuotidem Johnson Represents Nigeria’s Animation Industry at Historic State Dinner with French President Macron 

Mbuotidem Johnson, a trailblazing leader in Africa’s digital creative industries, was honoured to represent Nigeria at a prestigious state dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron in Paris. The high-profile event celebrated the growing diplomatic and cultural ties between Nigeria and France, with Mbuotidem standing alongside other notable Nigerian figures, including business magnates Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Jim Ovia, and Abdul Samad Rabiu, and Nigerian Minister Dr. Jumoke Oluwole and Hannah Musa Musawa.

As the founder and creative director of Basement Animation Studio in Lagos, Nigeria, Mbuotidem has redefined the possibilities of storytelling through animation in Africa. His studio has collaborated with renowned organisations like the MacArthur Foundation, The British Council, and YouTube to produce meaningful content while driving innovation within the industry. Mbuotidem’s contributions to animation have earned him global recognition, including as an elected member of the prestigious International Emmy Awards voting body.

In addition to his creative achievements, Mbuotidem is a champion for capacity building in the animation sector. Through a grant awarded to Basement Animation by the SIFA FC and AUDA-NEPAD, he spearheaded a groundbreaking initiative to train animation enthusiasts in becoming industry professionals. This program not only offered mentorship opportunities but also provided critical resources to ease participants into the animation field. Speaking about the program’s impact, Mbuotidem shared,

“This grant has allowed us to bridge the gap between passion and profession, empowering the next generation of animators to bring African stories to the global stage.”

The state dinner highlighted the vital role of the creative industries in fostering cultural diplomacy and economic development. Mbuotidem emphasised the broader implications of his work:

“This moment goes beyond individual recognition; it underscores the immense potential of Nigeria’s creative industries to inspire, connect, and innovate on a global scale.”

Mbuotidem’s leadership in impactful projects such as Emeka’s Money and Halima’s Vote has demonstrated the transformative power of animation in addressing societal issues. His involvement in the YouTube Original series Super Sema further illustrates his commitment to amplifying African narratives worldwide.

The collaboration between Nigeria and France in celebrating creative talent signals a promising future for the animation industry and its cultural significance. With Mbuotidem Johnson representing the heart of Nigerian creativity, the global stage is now set for Africa’s digital creative industries to thrive.

