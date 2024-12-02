WE ARE HERE: The Beeta Arts Festival Gears Up for its Fourth Edition

The vibrant African arts community gathers once again for the fourth edition of the Beeta Arts Festival, taking place from December 4th to 8th at the Abuja Continental Hotel. This year’s festival, themed “WE ARE HERE,” celebrates the dynamic energy, enduring presence, and significant impact of African artists on the global stage.

Founded by award winning actress Bikiya Graham Douglas, the Beeta Arts Festival is a proudly African initiative that amplifies the voices of diverse creatives and fosters cross-border collaboration. The festival brings together artists from across the continent, offering a curated platform to showcase their work—whether new or existing—to both physical and online audiences.

Since its inception, the festival has set itself apart by putting African storytelling at the forefront. It uses art as a powerful tool for social change, talent development, and content creation while fostering collaborations that transcend borders. Over the years, Beeta Arts Festival has continued to impact lives, create opportunities, and facilitate cultural exchanges, strengthening Africa’s artistic and creative economy. The festival empowers emerging and established artists through immersive performances, workshops, and industry conversations, providing a space where arts and meaningful discussions can thrive.

This year’s fourth edition promises to be an unforgettable experience, offering diverse activities such as stage plays, film screenings, music, panel discussions, art exhibitions, a festival market, and workshops.

The festival will feature the FilmmakHer Workshop in collaboration with FemBud, supported by the US Embassy in Nigeria and Global Media Makers, spotlighting Northern women filmmakers through training, networking opportunities, and engaging virtual and physical workshops with industry experts like Bisola Aiyeola, Joshua Alabi, and Olukorede Yishau.

Films from Nigeria, Morocco, Ghana, Tunisia, Kenya, and Namibia, along with thought-provoking and enjoyable stage plays curated by Festival Producer (Theatre) Olarotimi Fakunle, will be showcased.

Directors such as Lyndsey Efejuku, Tony Edet Offiong (Thin Tall Tony) and Dolapo Bankole will be directing powerful performances from Actresses such as Chinonso Young, Habiba Zock-Sock, Ame Aiyejina as well as performances by the talented veteran and powerhouse Mayowa Ogun who expressed her delight for working one woman show titled “Amebo is my Hobby” by Adelarin Awotedu.

There will be an Investor’s Roundtable Discussion presented by Chapel Hill Denham SME introducing their new Creative Catalyst Fund to leaders and players in the creative industry.

Multichoice Talent Factory West Africa will be presenting some of their films: Sealed written by Mercy Oko, Directed by Bolanle Jegede, Grown by Ola Jegede, and Empress Allen, Rekiya and Her Dark Past by Elvis Damptey.

In the words of Bikiya Graham Douglas, founder of the festival:

The theme ‘WE ARE HERE’ speaks to the undeniable presence of African art on the global stage. Our stories, voices, and creativity are here to stay, and they are set to shape the future of global arts. African artists are participating in the global conversation and leading it. The Beeta Arts Festival is a testament to the fact that we are here, powerful, and ready to take our place at the forefront of the global arts scene.

This December, the Beeta Arts Festival invites you to join the excitement. Whether you are a passionate art lover, music enthusiast, industry professional, or simply someone who believes in the power of storytelling, the festival promises an enriching experience that will leave you inspired.

Tickets for the festival are now available for purchase on their website.

Festival Details

Dates: December 4th – 8th, 2024

Venue: Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja, Nigeria

Theme: WE ARE HERE

Beeta Arts Festival is proudly sponsored by Abuja Continental Hotel, Chairborne Global Services, Century Group and supported by Five Two Media Entertainment, PaperWorth Books, US Embassy Abuja, Abuja Literary Society.

For partnership and sponsorship opportunities, or to learn more about the festival, please contact Folakemi Philips at [email protected].

For media inquiries, please contact: Popoola Funmbi, [email protected]

For press passes, please contact: Coco Anetor-Sokei, [email protected]

