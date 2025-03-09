Connect with us

Behind the Scenes of 'Suky': See Exclusive Photos & Listen to the Soundtrack

Step into the world of ‘Suky’ with behind-the-scenes photos and a soundtrack that captures the heart of Nollywood’s latest action thriller.
The action-packed drama ‘Suky‘ is now streaming on Prime Video, and if you haven’t watched it yet, you’re missing out on an intense ride through the world of underground Dambe boxing. Directed by Ola Cardoso and produced by Bamidele Adelusi, ‘Suky’ follows a young man fighting for his freedom in the brutal Aja Prison, where only the strongest survive. With performances from James Damilare, Tobi Bakre, Femi Adebayo, Bimbo Ademoye, Olarotimi Fakunle, Ibrahim Yekini, and Boma Akpore, the film delivers high-stakes action, raw emotion, and a gripping story of survival and redemption.

“This film is more than just about fighting it’s about survival, resilience, and the choices we make when the odds are stacked against us,” said director Ola Cardoso.

Now that ‘Suky’ has premiered, you can take a look behind the scenes and see what went into making the film. From intense fight choreography to powerful character moments, these exclusive photos capture all the hard work and energy that brought Suky to life.

And if you loved the film’s soundtrack, you can now stream Suky (Online Motion Picture Soundtrack) on all major platforms. The album infuses traditional Dambe rhythms with modern cinematic scoring, delivering the same intensity and depth that made the film so compelling.

 

