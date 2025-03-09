Simisola Gbadamosi Becomes Youngest Nigerian Emmy Nominee for Her Role in “Iwájú”

When Simisola Gbadamosi was cast as Tola in “Iwájú,” she was simply excited to be part of something special. She did not expect that lending her voice to the character would one day make her an Emmy-nominated actress. Now, at 13 years old, she has made history as the youngest Nigerian to ever receive an Emmy nomination.

Simisola has been nominated in the “Outstanding Younger Voice Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program” category at the Children’s and Family Emmy Awards for her role in “Iwájú,” an animated miniseries set in a futuristic Lagos. Released on February 28, 2024, “Iwájú” tells the story of Tola, a young girl from the affluent island, and her best friend Kole, a self-taught tech expert. Together, they navigate the secrets and challenges of their contrasting worlds.

In addition to Simisola’s nomination, “Iwájú” has been recognised in two other categories: “Outstanding Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series” and “Outstanding Directing for an Animated Series.” This makes it the first Nigerian television show to ever be nominated for the Children’s and Family Emmy Awards.

Simisola shared what this moment means to her, saying, “Being nominated for this Emmy is truly an honour. I’m so grateful to be recognised alongside such incredible talent, whom I’ve actually watched, and to be part of a project that means so much. This moment is a dream (that I didn’t know I had) come true.”

The show itself is led by African talent, with Olufikayo Ziki Adeola (Nigeria) as the director and Ré Olunuga (Nigeria) as the composer. It was created by Kugali Media, co-founded by Adeola, Tolu Olowofoyeku (Nigeria), and Hamid Ibrahim (Uganda).

“Iwájú” is currently streaming on Disney+ and airing on DStv Channel 303. The “Children’s and Family Emmy Awards” will take place on March 15 in Los Angeles, California.