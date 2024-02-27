Connect with us

"Iwájú" is Coming to the Disney Channel on DStv!

How Nigerians Are Reacting to "The Johnsons" Calling it a Wrap: "My whole family never missed an episode"

MTV, Paramount & Gates Foundation Team Up for "In Bloom", An Anthology of Five Short Films on Gender Equity

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Daniel Etim-Effiong & Iremide Adeoye to star in "Her Dark Past" | Watch the Trailer

Take A Look At What Your Faves Wore To The Premiere of "Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre"

Ayo Edebiri wins the Best Actress in Comedy SAG Award for "The Bear"

"Grown" starring Efe Irele, Yemi Cregx & Bobby Ekpe set to Premiere on Africa Magic in March

Watch Bimbo Ademoye and Bolaji Ogunmola in “Rofia Tailor Loran” Season 2

Watch Episode 5 (S7) of Ndani TV's "Skinny Girl In Transit"

Meet the Voices Behind Tola and Kole in Disney's "Iwájú"

“Iwájú” is Coming to the Disney Channel on DStv!

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Disney

The highly anticipated futuristic original animated series, Iwájú, is now set to launch globally on Disney+ on February 28, 2024, allowing audiences worldwide to experience the series’ captivating narrative and vibrant visuals.

Audiences in Africa who don’t have access to Disney+ can catch the series on Disney Channel through DStv (Channel 303) starting in April 2024. This is to ensure that viewers across the continent can enjoy the series and immerse themselves in its rich storytelling.

Special broadcast schedules for “Iwájú” on Disney Channel include weekday premieres from April 22 to 26, followed by a special marathon on April 27. Additional repeat broadcasts will run from April 29 to May 4, with another marathon scheduled for May 5. As a special treat on Africa Day, May 25, you can also enjoy a marathon of six episodes, starting at 10:00 AM (WAT)/11:00 AM (CAT).

Watch Hamid Ibrahim, the production designer, give more details on where to watch it

 

