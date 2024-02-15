Disney Plus & Kugali’s Animated Series “Iwájú” Set to Premiere on February 28

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Originally slated to be released in 2022, Pan-African entertainment company Kugali and Disney Animation Studios’ futuristic animated series “Iwájú” will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on February 28.

Iwájú which was written and directed by Kugali co-founder, Ziki Nelson, tells the story of two kids, Tola and Kole, who grow up on opposite sides of a city where the rich and the poor are very different. Their friendship is put to the test by Bode, a tech pioneer whose futuristic innovations hide a criminal underworld he rules with an iron fist.

 

Avatar photo

