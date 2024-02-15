Games, Prizes, and Good Vibes: Highlights from MultiChoice Nigeria’s Valentine’s Day Celebration

Connect with us

Mallgoers were treated to an unforgettable Valentine’s Day experience, courtesy of MultiChoice Nigeria. The event, which took place at Rufus and Bee, Twinwaters, Lekki, provided an atmosphere of fun, laughter, and sportsmanship, with mouthwatering prizes for everyone who took part in the games. The venue buzzed with lively energy as attendees, regardless of their relationship status, bonded over the shared enjoyment of the activities.

Participants engaged in a diverse array of entertaining games, each offering the chance to win exciting prizes, from delectable cupcakes and chocolate treats to the highly coveted jackpot prize. Classic favorites like Snake and Ladder, alongside rapid-fire trivia questions testing knowledge of DStv and GOtv services, kept the excitement palpable.

The popular Spin the Wheel added an extra layer of anticipation, with a variety of gift items up for grabs, ensuring there was something enjoyable for everyone.

The event was a gesture of love from MultiChoice, to build better connection and reaffirm the notion that Valentine’s Day transcends romantic love to celebrating the joy of togetherness and friendship.

Overall, MultiChoice Nigeria’s Valentine’s Day celebration left participants with lasting memories, gifts, and a renewed appreciation for the spirit of camaraderie and positive relationships.

The Valentine’s celebration continues throughout February with love-themed shows on DStv and GOtv, including a new Wedding Channel (DStv 176). To stay connected, download the MyDStv and MyGOtv App, or simply dial *288# to subscribe, reconnect, or upgrade your subscription. For on-the-go viewing, use the GOtv Stream App to enjoy your favorite shows.

