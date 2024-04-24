Connect with us

InDrive and Transport Stakeholders Advocate for Enhanced Driver and Rider Safety Education

Get Ready to Dance at Strings Attached! A Social Event for Friends and Lovers | May 11th

Nourishing the Future: AugustSecrets Convenes Stakeholders for Nutrition Summit

Discover the Eid Goodness as Malta Guinness rocks the Special Eid Fest across 3 Cities in Nigeria!

Obi Asika, Nkiru Olumide-Ojo, Angela Kyerenaten-Jimoh & Steve Babaeko Among Awarding Jury for 2024 Cannes Lions

Rainbow Book Club Launches Talking Books Africa and R.O.A.R. Africa Series

Get Ready to Level up! | The Grow With Renny Live Experience 2.0 is Back

Sparkle Lifestyle Week Is Back | April 22nd to May 12th!

Ginorous Trybe Leader, Hilda Baci Spreads Warmth Among Maroko Residents

An Exhilarating Party for the Ladies: Get Ready for the Hertitude 3.0!

L-R: Deputy Group Head, Integrated Indigo, Adeleye Adeyemo; Corporal, Nigeria Police Force, Bankole Mathew; Senior Business Development, Representative, inDrive, Timothy Oladimeji; Chief Superintendent of Police, Nigeria Police Force, Funmilayo Omosehin and Director, Transport Operations, Lagos Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Olasunkanmi Ojoowuro during the Safety Education event organized by inDrive in partnership with Lagos State Ministry of Transportation and Nigeria Police Force held in Lagos

Transport stakeholders drawn from the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, the Nigerian Police Force, and the ride-hailing company inDrive have agreed to join forces in deepening awareness of safety issues among drivers and riders.

This submission was made in Lagos State during the Safety Education event organised by inDrive on Thursday, April 18th, 2024 in partnership with the Nigerian Police Force and the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation.

Speaking at the occasion, the Director of Transport Operations, Lagos Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Olasunkanmi Ojowuro emphasised that all relevant stakeholders should intensify yearly efforts to train commuters and drivers, focusing on safety measures and road signage.

Ojowuro equally called on law enforcement agencies to step up to ensure adequate enforcement of violators of traffic laws in the State, He stated that the Lagos State Government was playing its part in providing the much-needed infrastructure to enhance road safety and providing manpower support.

He urged all road users to adhere strictly to traffic and safety laws as enshrined in the state’s guiding principles, adding that this would help reduce the number of accidents leading to deaths and injuries and ensure the efficient management of traffic flows.

Also speaking, Senior Business Development Representative for inDrive, Timothy Oladimeji highlighted the newly added safety features on the inDrive app that form part of inDrive’s existing Safety Center. These features allow users to add more emergency contacts, make sharing ride information with authorities easier, and improve in-app communication between riders and drivers.

Oladimeji stated that the ride-hailing app has many security features that can assist the rider and the driver against security threats. Highlighting some safety features, he urged road users, including drivers, to avoid any act that goes against the tenets of safety on the road.

The latest updates to the safety features are part of the inDrive Safety Pact, enhancing a comprehensive suite of safety measures. These include driver verification and onboarding, real-time ride sharing with trusted contacts, and the ability for riders and drivers to make informed choices based on ratings, reviews, and full details of rides. This empowers users to make safety-conscious decisions, reinforcing inDrive’s commitment to putting the power of choice firmly in the hands of its users.

Oladimeji stated that the ride-hailing app has many security features that can assist the rider and the driver against security threats. Highlighting some safety features, he urged road users, including drivers, to avoid any act that goes against the tenets of safety on the road.

“Your belongings should always be with you, whether you are in the car or not. Users should not enter cars whose description does not match the car description on the inDrive app. Should you have an incident where you feel unsafe, have your belongings stolen, or even something smaller than that, it should be reported on the inDrive app through feedback or support. On the inDrive app, all users must give feedback about a driver before a new ride can be requested,” he said.

He emphasized that inDrive is fully committed to working closely with law enforcement agencies. The ride-hailing company stands ready to collaborate proactively with relevant authorities to identify and address any criminal activities that may occur during commutes. He emphasized that inDrive is fully committed to working closely with law enforcement agencies.

The ride-hailing company stands ready to collaborate proactively with relevant authorities to identify and address any criminal activities that may occur during commutes.

“If there is an incident with a driver or vice versa, a police report should be filed so that there is a record of the incident. If the passenger wants to press charges, the police will contact inDrive to get the necessary details of the driver, and they will work hand in hand with the authorities to fulfil the services they have made to passengers. These are safety measures taken after a trip,” he said.

In her remarks, Chief Superintendent of Police, Nigerian Police Force, Funmilayo Omosehin, stressed the need for drivers to be more responsible while driving. According to Omosehin, most road users have either been harassed or arrested by traffic officers because they disobeyed traffic rules and regulations.

For more information, visit their website.

