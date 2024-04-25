Connect with us

News Style

A Stylish Soiree Returns: Get Ready For A Stylish Sunday With High Tea with BellaNaija Style

Events News Promotions

InDrive and Transport Stakeholders Advocate for Enhanced Driver and Rider Safety Education

Events News Promotions

Get Ready to Dance at Strings Attached! A Social Event for Friends and Lovers | May 11th

Events News Promotions

Nourishing the Future: AugustSecrets Convenes Stakeholders for Nutrition Summit

Events Inspired News Promotions

Rainbow Book Club Launches Talking Books Africa and R.O.A.R. Africa Series

News

FBN Holdings PLC Appoints Olusegun Alebiosu As Acting CEO

News Style

Bubu Ogisi Gets Real About Fashion and Business In This New Culture Custodian Series| WATCH

Events News Promotions

Sparkle Lifestyle Week Is Back | April 22nd to May 12th!

Inspired News

Tunde Onakoya Completes 60 Hours of Non-Stop Chess Marathon for Guinness World Record

Features News

Bola Edwards is Promoting African Heritage for Children Through Her Fictional Character "Grandma Wura"

News

A Stylish Soiree Returns: Get Ready For A Stylish Sunday With High Tea with BellaNaija Style

Avatar photo

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Hi BNers, our premium gathering of the top women in the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle scene is back for its 2nd edition!

High Tea with BellaNaija Style is a glamorous off-shoot of our annual BellaNaija Style Women’s Month Digital Festival which celebrates the incredible women shaking things up in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. From insightful #BNSConvos to empowering shoutouts for female-owned businesses, an IWD Lunch with choice BellaStylista guests and several giveaways, March was all about recognizing and amplifying female voices.

Get ready to be inspired! This year’s High Tea with BellaNaija Style will be an exclusive celebration of the phenomenal women who have made a significant impact on empowering other women through their projects, initiatives, or campaigns so far in 2024 and the amazing women who made #BNSWomensMonth24 a success.

This year’s activities will be more fun as we will mark the day with MAC Cosmetics. The global cosmetics brand commits to diversity, self-expression, and high-quality products making them a dream partner for celebrating confident and stylish women. This event allows us to create an exceptional #MACXimal experience where guests can explore their unique beauty and all

We will also spotlight Nestlé Pure Life – our official hydration partner for this event. What’s High Tea in Lagos without hydration? The activities of the day will prove that beauty does go hand-in-hand with wellness and hydration.

It will be an elegant afternoon featuring inspiring conversations, empowerment, unforgettable connections and fabulous fashion moments!

The event is strictly by invitation, but, our stellar team will be on the ground to capture and bring you all the fun during the day.

PS: There will be some exciting gifts to be won online during the event. So make sure you don’t miss out.

Follow the festivities with the hashtag #HighTeaWithBNS.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

What’s The Point of God’s Eternal Punishment?

What Makes AMVCA Such a Pivotal Part of Africa’s Movie Industry?

Sahndra Fon Dufe: Elevating African Voices and Enriching Futures – My ADIS24 Experience (I)

‘Fúnmilọ́lá Sanya: Chasing Joy in The Face of Death

Chaste Inegbedion: Celebrating Africans Shaping the Technology Narrative
css.php