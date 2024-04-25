A Stylish Soiree Returns: Get Ready For A Stylish Sunday With High Tea with BellaNaija Style

Hi BNers, our premium gathering of the top women in the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle scene is back for its 2nd edition!

High Tea with BellaNaija Style is a glamorous off-shoot of our annual BellaNaija Style Women’s Month Digital Festival which celebrates the incredible women shaking things up in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. From insightful #BNSConvos to empowering shoutouts for female-owned businesses, an IWD Lunch with choice BellaStylista guests and several giveaways, March was all about recognizing and amplifying female voices.

Get ready to be inspired! This year’s High Tea with BellaNaija Style will be an exclusive celebration of the phenomenal women who have made a significant impact on empowering other women through their projects, initiatives, or campaigns so far in 2024 and the amazing women who made #BNSWomensMonth24 a success.

This year’s activities will be more fun as we will mark the day with MAC Cosmetics. The global cosmetics brand commits to diversity, self-expression, and high-quality products making them a dream partner for celebrating confident and stylish women. This event allows us to create an exceptional #MACXimal experience where guests can explore their unique beauty and all

We will also spotlight Nestlé Pure Life – our official hydration partner for this event. What’s High Tea in Lagos without hydration? The activities of the day will prove that beauty does go hand-in-hand with wellness and hydration.

It will be an elegant afternoon featuring inspiring conversations, empowerment, unforgettable connections and fabulous fashion moments!

The event is strictly by invitation, but, our stellar team will be on the ground to capture and bring you all the fun during the day.

PS: There will be some exciting gifts to be won online during the event. So make sure you don’t miss out.

Follow the festivities with the hashtag #HighTeaWithBNS.