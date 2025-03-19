News
Prioritize Your Health: Win a Free Comprehensive Women’s Health Checkup with eHA Clinics and BellaNaijaStyle
Hey BellaStylistas!
This #BNSWomensMonth. We’ve got just a single message: Women’s Health Matters, This is why we are making it easier for you to take charge of yours.
In celebration of #BNSWomensMonth, BellaNaija Style is partnering with eHealth Africa and eHA Clinics to give away a completely free women’s health checkup package—because taking care of yourself is not a luxury, it’s a necessity.
What’s Included?
One lucky winner will receive a comprehensive women’s health checkup, covering:
- Free registration
- Consultation
- Breast examination
- Complete blood count (CBC)
- Liquid-based cytology (LBC) for cervical screening
- Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) test
- Fasting/random blood sugar test
- Abdominal ultrasound
Even if you don’t win, you can still access this package at a discounted rate of ₦70,000 at any eHA Clinics location until March 31st.
How to Enter
- Tell us in the comments: Share your personal story or the reason why your health matters to you in the comment section
- Tag two women to do the same.
- Follow @eHAClinics and @eHealthAfrica_Community.
- Entries close on March 25th at 11:59 pm
Either here
View this post on Instagram
Winner Announcement
Winners will be announced on March 26, 2025, so stay tuned!
Where to Book
EHA Clinics Abuja
- Asba & Dantata Street, Off Life Camp Roundabout (Jabi), Abuja
- Novare Gateway Mall, Lugbe, Abuja
EHA Clinics Kano
- 33 Lamido Crescent, Nasarawa GRA, Kano
EHA Clinics Lagos
- Novare Lekki Mall, Sangotedo, Lagos
Opening Hours: 8 AM – 8 PM (All Locations)
Bookings: www.eha.ng | 09093995002
Keep an eye on our social media for all the latest updates, tips, and inspiration, let’s make some magic together. Your health is your power. Prioritize it today.
For more details, read our Terms and Conditions here.