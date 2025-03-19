Prioritize Your Health: Win a Free Comprehensive Women’s Health Checkup with eHA Clinics and BellaNaijaStyle

Hey BellaStylistas!

This #BNSWomensMonth. We’ve got just a single message: Women’s Health Matters, This is why we are making it easier for you to take charge of yours.

In celebration of #BNSWomensMonth, BellaNaija Style is partnering with eHealth Africa and eHA Clinics to give away a completely free women’s health checkup package—because taking care of yourself is not a luxury, it’s a necessity.

What’s Included?

One lucky winner will receive a comprehensive women’s health checkup, covering:

Free registration

Consultation

Breast examination

Complete blood count (CBC)

Liquid-based cytology (LBC) for cervical screening

Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) test

Fasting/random blood sugar test

Abdominal ultrasound

Even if you don’t win, you can still access this package at a discounted rate of ₦70,000 at any eHA Clinics location until March 31st.

How to Enter

Tell us in the comments: Share your personal story or the reason why your health matters to you in the comment section Tag two women to do the same. Follow @eHAClinics and @eHealthAfrica_Community. Entries close on March 25th at 11:59 pm

Winner Announcement

Winners will be announced on March 26, 2025, so stay tuned!

Where to Book

EHA Clinics Abuja

Asba & Dantata Street, Off Life Camp Roundabout (Jabi), Abuja

Novare Gateway Mall, Lugbe, Abuja

EHA Clinics Kano

33 Lamido Crescent, Nasarawa GRA, Kano

EHA Clinics Lagos

Novare Lekki Mall, Sangotedo, Lagos

Opening Hours: 8 AM – 8 PM (All Locations)

Bookings: www.eha.ng | 09093995002

Keep an eye on our social media for all the latest updates, tips, and inspiration, let’s make some magic together. Your health is your power. Prioritize it today.

For more details, read our Terms and Conditions here.






