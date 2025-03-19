NBA Nigeria Marks Women’s Month with Her Time To Play Leadership Event

The National Basketball Association’s (NBA) first Her Time To Play (HTTP) Leadership Series in Nigeria took place on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls in Lagos. The event featured two panel discussions and a fireside chat with NBA Africa Vice President and NBA Nigeria Country Head, Gbemisola Abudu.

The event brought together 87 young women for a program focused on youth development, fostering connections, collaboration, and active engagement for girls and women through basketball, both on and off the court.

The first panel, themed ‘Owning your Power, focused on leadership, confidence and breaking barriers, featuring Executive Vice President of Music at Chocolate City Music and Founder of The Nahla Initiative, Ibukun Abidoye, Meta Head of Public Policy of West Africa, Sade Dada and Partner at McKinsey Nigeria, Mayowa Kuyoro.

The second panel, themed ‘Beyond the Game’, focused on unlocking diverse career opportunities in a changing world with Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Olori Beauty Enterprises, Olutoyin M. Odulate, Essential Media Group Chief Executive Officer, Titi Ogufere and Founder of Creele Animation Studios, Nissi Ogulu.

The all-female leadership series builds on HTTP initiatives previously held in Angola and South Africa, which have reached over 2,000 girls and women since 2023. The evening concluded with a fireside chat featuring Abudu, moderated by Nigerian television host and presenter, Bolanle Olukanni.

HTTP is the NBA’s global initiative aimed at empowering girls. It expands on Jr. NBA programming, a grassroots development initiative focused on the growth of both youth and coaches.

