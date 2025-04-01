‘Sopo’ is Coming! Nissi Ogulu Tells Fela Aníkúlápó-Kuti’s Story Through Animation

A new 3D animated short, ‘Sopo’, is on the way from Creele Animation Studios, a Nigerian startup based in Lagos. Directed by Nissi Ogulu, a co-founder of the studio, the film draws inspiration from the early life of legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela Aníkúlápó–Kuti.

Loosely adapted from ‘Dis Fela Sef! The Legend(s) Untold,’ a memoir by veteran broadcaster and music critic Benson Idonije, who was Fela’s first band manager and lifelong friend, ‘Sopo’ reimagines Fela’s journey through the eyes of Oyejo, a young musician struggling to win the approval of his father, Dotun. As tensions rise between them, music ultimately becomes the bridge that reconnects them. The title, ‘Sopo,’ which means “connect” in Yoruba, captures this central theme of music as a force for healing and unity.

Creele Animation Studios has just completed production on ‘Sopo,’ with a private screening set for May in Lagos. The short will then make its film festival rounds before a limited theatrical run in Nigeria.

According to John Etienne, Creele’s business manager, ‘Sopo’ is just the beginning. “We are already in discussions with prominent producers and financiers to expand this into a feature film imminently, alongside other projects currently in development. Announcements will be coming sometime in Q2/Q3 2025.”

For Nissi Ogulu, this isn’t her first animated short. She previously directed ‘The Satchel’ in 2020. But ‘Sopo’ is particularly special. “Sopo is not just an animated film, it’s a visually stunning and historically rich chronicle of the birth of a movement,” she said.

She also emphasised the importance of telling this story with depth and respect for its cultural and historical roots: “This project is a celebration of our roots and an exploration of the transformative power of music. Sopo is part of a larger movement to Make Africa Cool Again, showcasing the continent’s creative brilliance to the world. The cultural and historical weight of this story makes it crucial to tell it with care, reinforcing Creele Animation Studios’ commitment to pioneering African storytelling on a global stage.”

Produced entirely in Lagos, ‘Sopo’ is also deeply tied to the Kuti family’s musical legacy. The film’s soundtrack is crafted by Made Kuti, Fela’s grandson and an Afrobeat star in his own right.

“Music is at the heart of Sopo,” Made said. “It’s an honour to bring the soulful sounds of Afrobeat to this narrative and connect with our heritage.”

Bose Ogulu, Nissi’s mother and the manager of both Nissi and Burna Boy, serves as an executive producer on the project. She believes in the future of African animation: “We believe in the future of African animation. ‘Sopo’ is just the beginning of our journey to redefine storytelling and make it accessible to all.”