Bose Ogulu Dresses Like a Work of Art and We Can’t Look Away

Asake & Eva Apio Rock Matching Marine Serre Looks at Paris Fashion Week

Layi Wasabi’s Nollywood Roles You Don’t Want to Miss

Nigeria’s Heatwave: How to Keep Cool and Stay Safe

A Woman’s Place Is Everywhere She Chooses

Toyosi & Daniel Etim Effiong Keep It Real on Love and Marriage on the Transparent Talk Show

King Charles III Curates His Playlist for Commonwealth Celebration Featuring Davido

Asake’s Off-White FW25 Look is Straight Out of His “Military” Era

Nigeria’s Senate Suspends Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for Six Months

See How Joselyn Dumas Served Kente Glamour in Celebration of Ghana's Independence Day

Bose Ogulu Dresses Like a Work of Art and We Can’t Look Away

Bold colours, statement accessories, and art-inspired outfits, Bose Ogulu, the mother of Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy, is a style icon in her own right.
If it’s not shining, Bose Ogulu is not wearing it, simple. And even when it shines, it has to make a statement. That’s the essence of Bose Ogulu’s fashion and style. The mother and manager of Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy has an eye for the unconventional, the kind of bold, artistic dressing that makes you stop and take another look. And then another. And maybe even a few more, just to take it all in.

You might find yourself reaching for your phone to snap a photo or mentally jotting down style notes. Lesson one: bold, oversized earrings, often with striking, sculpted faces. Lesson two: colour—lots of it. Mix, match, layer, and then add some more. Lesson three: prints, the louder, the better. Lesson four: shoes that are anything but ordinary (and her shoe game is always on point). Lesson five: bags that are just as quirky as the shoes. Lesson six: dresses that look like wearable art. And finally, more colour, because why not?

And then there’s the hair. A short, bright red afro worn with so much confidence it feels like part of the outfit itself.

Bose Ogulu’s style is fashion and a whole experience. Scroll down and see for yourself

 

